I recently read Norman Rush’s gloriously extravagant novel “Mating” for the fifth or sixth time (I’ve lost count). This time around, I was preparing for a podcast on it that will come out next month. The question we try to address on the podcast is whether the central relationship in “Mating,” which follows a pair of anthropologists in an egalitarian and matriarchal commune in the Kalahari Desert (a conceit every bit as incredible as it sounds), is even briefly perfect. My line is that it is — and my meta-line is that the novel celebrates utopianism in both love and politics. The egalitarian commune that the male anthropologist has founded is hopelessly idealistic, as is the brand of love that the book’s unnamed and unabashedly cerebral female narrator craves: “Equal love between people of equal value, although value is an approximation for the word I want. … Why, even in the most enlightened and beautifully launched unions, are we afraid that we hear the master-slave relationship moving its slow thighs somewhere in the vicinity?”