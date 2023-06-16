Ron Charles, fiction critic
I enjoyed Michelle Gallen’s debut novel, “Big Girl, Small Town,” immensely, but last fall when her second book, “Factory Girls,” came to America, I foolishly skipped it. Fortunately, my wife and my younger daughter read it, and their praise made me realize what a mistake I’d made. This time around, Gallen tells the hilariously frank story of Maeve Murray, a teenager in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. As Maeve waits for her high school exam results and fantasizes about the life she’ll lead in college, she takes a miserable ironing job in a local shirt factory. In addition to the drudgery of the work and the sexual aggression of her English supervisor, there’s the abiding shock of working right alongside Protestants, with all their alien ways. Although grief hangs over her family and the threat of violence keeps the whole town on edge, Maeve and her pals are determined to have a life. This reads like a darker, often tougher version of Lisa McGee’s TV series “Derry Girls,” but with the same heart of gold.