As a weekly book columnist, I keep publishers’ review copies on a table tucked into a corner of my living room. Periodically, I sift through what’s there, read a few pages of this title or that, and — with the approval of my editors — gradually settle on those I’ll write about. Alas, all too many are culled, and only a few are chosen. The passed-over eventually find themselves on a giveaway pile near my front door.

Last week, however, I pulled out a half-dozen works of nonfiction from that stack of “discards.” Should I have written about them after all? There was only one way to find out: Over several evenings, I read the shorter books and big chunks of the others. And, yes, I was right: In a better world, or with a better book critic, any of them could have received a full review. Still, I can make partial amends by telling you a little about them now.

Just reissued in one huge volume, John D. Rateliff’s “The History of the Hobbit” (Houghton Mifflin) is one of the foundational works of Tolkien scholarship. Here, in 938 pages, you’ll find the original draft version of “The Hobbit” as well as Rateliff’s voluminous notes, which are scholarly, meticulous and, above all, fascinating to anyone who wants to know more than just an inkling about this great children’s classic.

Some older readers may remember when Lubomir Kavalek contributed articles to The Washington Post about chess. Kavalek, a former U.S. champion, died suddenly in 2021 but left behind drafts of what has now been published as “Life at Play: A Chess Memoir” (New in Chess). If you were gripped by the story of Beth Harmon in Walter Tevis’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” you should look for this exceptionally entertaining memoir, told in brief anecdotal vignettes, about how a poor Czech boy, abandoned by his father, learned this greatest of all games and eventually rose to grandmaster status. Kavalek, who was born in Prague, also grew to be pals with Bobby Fischer — as young players, both independently learned Russian so they could follow the commentary in Russian chess magazines.

Virtually all the other famous players of the later 20th century also appear here: Pal Benko, Boris Spassky, Viktor Korchnoi, Anatoly Karpov. Every page of “Life in Chess” will almost certainly enthrall even the mere woodpusher, starting with Kavalek’s introduction to the game’s evocative terminology: I now yearn to play “a Poisoned Pawn variation of the Najdorf Sicilian,” though I do worry about being the victim of a “Smothered Mate,” like that in the legendary game in which “after a queen sacrifice, a knight checkmates a king trapped by his own pawns.” Best of all, even those who know little of chess will appreciate the term “zugzwang,” which “occurs when any move you make leads to the total collapse of your position.” See, chess does reflect life!

Being an admirer of the work done by small publishers, I can enthusiastically recommend two recent titles from the History Press: “Woodstock’s Infamous Murder Trial: Early Racial Injustice in Upstate New York,” by Richard Heppner, and “The Underground Railroad in Ohio,” by Kathy Schulz.

The first was initially brought to my attention by one of the best-read people I know, my former Book World colleague Michele Slung. In 1905, a Black man named Cornell Van Gaasbeck, living near Woodstock, N.Y., apparently bludgeoned a young White man to death while in a drunken rage. Or so all the White townspeople believed, except for Augustus H. Van Buren. Heppner, the town historian of Woodstock, convincingly likens Van Buren to the lawyer Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” But this story comes with a marginally happier ending.

More routes of the Underground Railroad passed through Ohio than any other state, and Cincinnati was its hub. Schultz’s book explains why this was so, in part by describing the travails of various enslaved people and the Ohioans who helped them. Schultz also packs her narrative with period illustrations, maps and striking bits of unexpected information: Did you know that Ulysses S. Grant’s father lived for a while with John Brown’s family in Hudson, Ohio? I certainly didn’t, and I’ve been to Hudson. Later chapters remind us that Ohio was then, relatively speaking, a tolerant and open-minded place. The poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, for example, was a Dayton High School classmate and good friend of the Wright brothers.

Essays nearly always look easy to write, but that’s their shtick: Nobody should sense the effort and thought that went into seemingly off-the-cuff ramblings. James J. Patterson’s “Junk Shop Window: Essays on Myth, Life, and Literature” (Alan Squire Publishing) demonstrates this paradox on its cover: A hip title overlays a subtitle proclaiming “Serious Content Inside.” But as Patterson notes, in a piece about being happy, he keeps his writing down to earth: “I’m, quite frankly, not qualified to venture one step further than my own personal experiences. But hey, I’ve been around.”

Indeed, he has. Here are reflections on unsung heroes and beneficent strangers, as well as our need for political ideals; shrewd analyses of Philip K. Dick and Henry Miller; meditations inspired by Stefan Zweig’s “The World of Yesterday,” Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick” and William Wordsworth’s Lake Country. Plus how can you resist checking out the mind of a guy who adapted the adventures of Sherlock Holmes for radio?

“Nothing brings back my childhood like the sight of butterflies.” A character in Hermann Hesse’s short sketch “The Giant Peacock Moth” makes this observation, but isn’t it true for you as it is for me? “Butterflies,” a lovely small book from Kales Press, assembles Hesse’s lepidopteran “reflections, tales and verse,” including an extract from the novel “Demian.” Translated by Elisabeth Lauffer, the selections were chosen by the world’s foremost Hesse authority, Volker Michels, who also contributes an interpretive afterword, while the little book itself is further enhanced with dozens of Jakob Hubner’s 18th-century engravings of these flowerlike insects. If you celebrate Christmas in July, this would make an ideal stocking stuffer!

Narrative technique might not seem the most exciting subject — unless it is being dissected by film historian David Bordwell. In “Perplexing Plots: Popular Storytelling and the Poetics of Murder” (Columbia), Bordwell probes what we can learn about plot construction from movies like “Pulp Fiction,” Golden Age whodunits and the psychological suspense classics of both screen and page. Along the way, he regularly cites the Russian Formalist critic Viktor Shklovsky — whose “Theory of Prose” was one of my youthful bibles — and makes sharply insightful remarks such as: “We won’t fully understand mass storytelling if we don’t grant the power of sheer, abrupt sensation.” I’ve read the first quarter of this terrific book and don’t expect to stop now.

For years, Proust scholars knew about the existence of early drafts of material that would later be revised and incorporated into “In Search of Lost Time.” Only recently, though, were those manuscripts rescued from private hands. That treasure trove is finally available in English: “Marcel Proust: The Seventy-Five Folios and Other Unpublished Manuscripts,” edited and expansively annotated by Nathalie Mauriac Dyer and translated by Sam Taylor (Harvard). Swann isn’t present yet, nor has Proust discovered the central engine of the novel — involuntary memory — but so much else is here, at once recognizably Proustian but different and fresh, including a preliminary portrait of the author’s gruff and adored grandmother. Reading about her in “An Evening in the Countryside” reminded me again that Proust really is magical.

