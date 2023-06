Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience. 3 THE COVENANT OF WATER (Grove, $32). By Abraham Verghese. Generations of a family from South India’s Malabar Coast all contend with the same affliction — at least one member of each generation dies by drowning.

4 HAPPY PLACE (Berkley, $27). By Emily Henry. At a friend group’s annual getaway, one couple hides the fact that they have split.

5 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

6 YELLOWFACE (William Morrow, $30). By R.F. Kuang. An author who stole a competitor’s work must decide how far she will go to protect the secret behind her success.

7 THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND (Little, Brown; $30). By Elin Hilderbrand. A woman invites the most significant people from each phase of her life to join her for a weekend in Nantucket.

8 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

9 LADY TAN’S CIRCLE OF WOMEN (Scribner, $28). By Lisa See. A female physician in 15th-century China must find a way to continue practicing the skills she has been forbidden to use after her marriage.

10 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

2 PAGEBOY (Flatiron, $29.99). By Elliot Page. The Academy Award-nominated actor discusses his experiences coming to terms with his queer and transgender identity.

3 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

4 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

5 OUTLIVE (Harmony, $32). By Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford. A physician offers alternate ways of looking at aging and longevity.

6 WHAT AN OWL KNOWS (Penguin Press, $30). By Jennifer Ackerman. A scientific immersion into the world of owls and an exploration of their impact on human history.

7 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

8 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

9 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

10 THE BOOK OF CHARLIE (Simon & Schuster, $26). By David Von Drehle. The personal history of a centenarian whose resilience provides lessons for living a happy life.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 18. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

