Bookforum is back after shutting down last year

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

When Bookforum announced that its December 2022 issue would be its last, the sudden departure of the publication, called “a force for good in the literary universe” by novelist George Saunders, was lamented throughout the literary world. The closure capped off a dark year for small magazines, including the closure of the journal Astra, which had published its debut issue just that April.

In surprisingly bright news for an industry that had stopped expecting it, Bookforum will soon return: On Thursday, it announced a new partnership with the left-leaning magazine The Nation, and that its next print issue would arrive in August.

“It’s very emotional for me, and I’m thrilled,” Bookforum editor Michael Miller said in a phone interview.

Readers can expect the publication to look much the same as before, he said. It will continue to publish quarterly, and the staff, including editors David O’Neill and Lizzy Harding, will remain the same. Its subscription price will rise: An annual print and digital subscription, consisting of four issues, now costs $40.

Advertisement

Describing the partnership in a phone interview, Bhaskar Sunkara, president of The Nation, said that the magazine’s is currently Bookforum’s sole financial backer.

“Previously, Bookforum was drawing its revenue very heavily from advertisement sources. We hope to build a base of revenue that’s largely from circulation, and to supplement that, to keep it sustainable, with small dollar donations and with grants,” Sunkara said. In the past, direct subscribers made up less than a fifth of the magazine’s total circulation.

Miller is hopeful about the magazine’s future: “I really have faith in Bhaskar’s business sense,” he said. “The other thing that I love about this deal is that they’ve been very clear that they just want us to continue doing what we do. They’ve really emphasized our independence.”

Advertisement

Founded in 1994, Bookforum had a simple mission — to publish reviews, essays and interviews, mostly about books — and outsize influence; its roster of contributors included critics Parul Sehgal and Christian Lorentzen. In a Washington Post op-ed published in April, Lorentzen wrote about the magazine: “Its editors were wise talent spotters who gave many young writers their first shot at ambitious long-form criticism.”

“We really encouraged writers to find their voice,” Miller said. “I understand that sounds a little Deep Thoughts-ish, but it was a place where people could, to use a sports metaphor, take a big swing. People could take chances, and we really encouraged that.”

But when Penske Media Corporation bought its sister publication Artforum last year, the deal did not include the literary magazine, and it closed. “The publication of Bookforum was no longer financially possible without Artforum’s income and efficiencies,” Kate Koza, Artforum’s associate publisher, told the New Yorker at the time.

Advertisement

This announcement is the latest development in a turbulent time for literary magazines. The Believer, the self-professed “thoroughly unkillable” bimonthly whose roster of contributors has included Anne Carson, Geoff Dyer and Zadie Smith, relaunched in the winter of 2022 with its original publisher, McSweeney’s, after a brief, controversial sale to a digital marketing company.

Online, readers celebrated the return of Bookforum. Novelist Jennifer Gilmore wrote: “this truly is the best news.” Contributor Hannah Zeavin wrote: “Bookforum is back!!!! Time to hit this subscription button!”

Share

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.