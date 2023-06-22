Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Writing about his predecessor William Shawn, New Yorker editor David Remnick once called him “a variety of genius” who “expressed his myriad curiosities about the world by sending writers out to explore its many corners.” Shawn, who became the magazine’s boss in the early 1950s and kept that role into the late 1980s, made the New Yorker as we know it today: a signifier of intellectual and creative quality, an institution of middle-class American life.

Few people embody that tradition and gravitas like Remnick. In addition to editing the weekly print publication since 1998, he also hosts the magazine’s weekly podcast and contributes prolifically to its political commentary and profiles. Remnick is himself a variety of genius who has reported voluminously about statesmen, won a Pulitzer Prize for a book about the end of the Soviet Union, and published biographies of Muhammad Ali and Barack Obama. Yet his work also exhibits a quality that he suggests was a fault, or at least a shortcoming, in the venerable Shawn-era New Yorker: “decorum.”

Even when Remnick turns his unlimited word count, boundless access and world-conquering work ethic to relatively modest subjects, like musicians, his sobriety remains. The invariably feature-length essays in his new book, “Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music,” are devoted to Leonard Cohen, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and similar demigods — statesmen of our popular culture. “In every case,” Remnick writes in his preface, “I encountered these artists in late career,” when “the spirit of sostenuto, of sustain” motivated their performances.

Remnick’s music essays are detailed close-ups of aged heroes; sometimes, as with a 2016 profile of Cohen, published mere weeks before the subject’s death. By virtue of their subjects’ legacies and the scarcity of opportunities to read long features about any given pop musician these days, they are journalistic events, and Remnick’s Rolodex is so stuffed that he can call on Dylan and Obama for secondary quotes. As events go, however, they’re a bit stiff. “Holding the Note” is a music book that doesn’t raise its voice, an odd fact considering the shouters, belters, bluesmen, poets and one Italian tenor whom Remnick studies.

Repetition is an understandable risk for any collection like this, though that doesn’t make the patterns less noticeable. The title essay begins: “It’s a winter night in Chicago. Buddy Guy is sitting at the bar of Legends, the spacious blues emporium on South Wabash Avenue.” That’s a classic New Yorker profile start, and not the only one in this book: “Late on a winter night, Aretha Franklin sat in the dressing room of Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino, in Ontario.” Or, with the mythos cranked up to 11: “Nearly half a century ago, when Elvis Presley was filming ‘Harum Scarum’ and ‘Help!’ was on the charts, a moody, father-haunted, yet uncannily charismatic Shore rat named Bruce Springsteen was building a small reputation around central Jersey as a guitar player in a band called the Castiles.”

At different points in the essay on Franklin, also published in 2016, we learn that the Queen of Soul is both “generally acknowledged to be the greatest singer in the history of postwar popular music” and “celebrated as the greatest voice in popular music.” John Hammond, the Columbia Records executive who first signed her and a number of Remnick’s other subjects as well, is referred to in separate pieces as “a patrician related to the Vanderbilts” and “a patrician of Vanderbilt stock.”

Those are go-to riffs, as it were, easy enough for any music writer to fall back on. More disappointing is Remnick’s flat descriptions. He interviews a Beatle and thinks, “McCartney struck me as charming and shrewd, an entertainer eager to please but intent on setting the story straight.” Dylan’s recorded output from 1963 to 1966 represents “one of the great explosions of creativity in the twentieth century,” just as Franklin’s album “Amazing Grace” is “perhaps her most shattering and indispensable recording.” The only piece here that doesn’t border on hagiography concerns Keith Richards, whom Remnick compares to Grover Norquist for his aversion to paying taxes. That essay isn’t a profile, however, but a review of Richards’s autobiography, “Life,” so Remnick didn’t risk needling someone whose company he shared for the piece.

Even in that book review, however, Remnick can’t avoid reminding the reader that the Rolling Stones made “some of the most vital pop music of the time.” What reader of “Holding the Note,” whose subjects are almost uniformly baby boomer royalty, needs to be told that “Let it Bleed” was great, or that Paul McCartney is charming, or that Bruce Springsteen had a complex relationship with his distant father?

The book’s farthest-afield inclusion is a 2008 essay on Phil Schaap, a DJ and scholar whose long-running New York radio show was a daily paean to jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker. In this essay, Remnick follows another kind of New Yorker prototype, profiling a Manhattan folk hero who has spent his life in service to an obsession. Remnick’s prose is enlivened as if by osmosis: He describes his subject’s work as “so ardent and detailed” that Schaap “frequently sounds like a mad Talmudic scholar who has decided that the laws of humankind reside not in the ancient Babylonian tractates but in alternate takes of ‘Moose the Mooche.’”

Schaap’s life (he died in 2021) was far from that of Remnick’s more regal subjects: He lived in near poverty, having sacrificed relationships and possibly his health to grant Parker the attention his artistry demands. Here, Remnick made me feel the lure, danger and reward of creative work more intimately than in his many anecdotes about people whose art actually changed my life. Composure has its place, but music deserves our heedless attention.

Holding the Note

Profiles in Popular Music

By David Remnick

Knopf. 276 pp. $30

