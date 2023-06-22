Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The subtitle of Sarah Viren’s “To Name the Bigger Lie” is “A Memoir in Two Stories,” but “A Memoir in a Hundred Parts That Miraculously Cohere in a Single Topic of Burning Concern to Every American” would be more precise. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That’s too much, of course, but it does get at the compound nature of this ambitious book’s driving exploration of how we can know truth. Viren begins in classic memoir mode, auditing her high school years in the early 1990s in Tampa, relying on interviews with classmates and contemporaneous journal entries. Her focus is a philosophy class in the advanced international magnet program she attended that was taught by the messianic “Dr. Whiles.” (All of Viren’s pseudonyms are either wordplay or meaningful clues to a mystery.) In one of his first lessons, he introduces his students to Plato’s allegory of the cave — which poses questions about “reality” that would dog the author for decades, finally leading her to read the “Republic” in full. “Think about it, folks,” Dr. Whiles would exhort his students after presenting a phenomenological conundrum.

Viren thought about it all right. She was permanently changed not only by what she learned in class but also by watching her teacher list toward the brink of credulity (professing Holocaust denialism and homophobia, which was particularly distressing to Viren as she was in the process of her own queer self-discovery) before finally falling over the edge into full-blown nutter. Viren makes it plain, if it isn’t already to everyone, that an escalating disregard for reason and fact poses an existential danger to individuals and democracy alike. “This is bigger than we want to believe,” she warns of the resurgence of antisemitism and white supremacy expressed in hoary conspiracy theories with a newly tenacious purchase on American society.

If Viren had pursued her original intent, the resulting book — about the making of a conspiracy theorist — would have been disturbing enough, especially as undertaken by someone with her expansive mind, journalistic skills and ability to write clearly about even the most opaque ideas. But the subject defies her initial plan and becomes far more unsettling in the process.

In the middle of writing what could have been a straightforward book about her old teacher, she was wrenched back to the present by a disturbing event that called into question the possibility of building any account of what “really” happened. This becomes the second of the subtitle’s “two stories,” but it will be followed by two others — stories about those stories that test how we remember formative passages and the possibility of squaring one person’s “truth” with another’s.

Viren, previously the author of an essay collection, “Mine,” has pulled off a magic trick of fantastic proportion. There are elements here of the classic thriller that function like a flock of seductive doves, released to distract the eye. All the while, her other hand is shuffling multiple shells that conceal a critical reading of Plato, an examination of the mechanics of memory, a study of the anatomy of a lie and an analysis of misinformation’s insidious creep.

Viren evokes the bubbling tar pit that is high school with exquisite precision, the hot froth of personal and intellectual discovery. In that era of our lives, the world tilts on its axis every other day, whether through a first encounter with “The Waste Land” or young love that prompts the realization “this is why people kiss.” (Short chapters also amplify the sense of onrushing fate.)

Yet even the immediacy of the first section’s storytelling cranks up to 11 with the second narrative. The many readers of Viren’s 2020 New York Times Magazine feature learned how her wife, Marta, a fellow professor at Arizona State University, was accused of sexual impropriety with students. The timing, not to mention the allegations by obviously fictional accusers, was suspicious: Viren had just been offered a coveted post at another university. This event, its effect on the trajectory of her family’s life and its eventual unraveling when the perpetrator of the lies about her wife is exposed all find a place in the wider inquiry of truth in our moment — as does the sympathetic reception of her earlier writing on the topic. “To Name the Bigger Lie” is a Matryoshka doll of a book, about writing, about truth, about danger. About teaching and learning in general, and two teachers in particular, one an accuser and one a former idol, both liars. About how youth is clay that responds to the impress of charismatic people and ideas. How the past remains, layered under the present, in landscapes and ideas where we find them anew upon return.

After the simple retellings of these two episodes, Viren explores her rationale for uniting them between the same covers in a Part III positing that memoir is a vehicle less for veracity than for questioning the nature of memory itself. She wonders if Dr. Whiles had actually been asking his students to “think for themselves” when presenting them with “the other side” as portrayed in a documentary she calls “The Christian History of America.” Or was he platforming lies? Great teacher or dangerous crank? Dr. Whiles was “no Socrates,” she decides.

The concluding Part IV offers answers that feel editorially obligatory — even though the confounding questions were sufficiently rich — in the form of speculative interviews with her wife’s accuser (imagined as her fellow student in high school), Plato (in a bar with her and Dr. Whiles) and others, including the pet tortoise at her writing retreat. Far from exemplifying her point about the slippery nature of memoir, these segments manifest the pitfalls of fabrication she had been at pains to scrutinize. It is the weakest aspect of the book.

So ominous were the gathering storm clouds of dishonesty as depicted in the preceding pages, the sun’s sudden reappearance in the conclusion momentarily threw me; is it possible that the dire social and personal threats presented by institutionalized deception are easily disarmed if only we “tell stories to make sense of this world,” if only we converse with one another?

Yet Viren quickly and masterfully re-complicates what only appeared for a second like a quick fix: It is in speaking the truths that are hardest to voice and to hear — like the fall of an idol, like the urge for retaliation when wronged — that we find our way out of the darkness of deceit. She may be a memoirist in style, but she remains an epistemologist at heart.

Ever since Dr. Whiles introduced her to Plato’s allegory of the cave, the question “What is the sunlight?” has bedeviled Sarah Viren. In writing “To Name the Bigger Lie,” she practices the answer. It is poetry, such as Yevtushenko’s “Babi Yar,” which “in sharing that suffering” fights “to keep that truth from being erased or forgotten.” It is art. It is a book like this.

Melissa Holbrook Pierson is a critic and the author of “The Place You Love Is Gone” and other books.

To Name the Bigger Lie

A Memoir in Two Stories

By Sarah Viren

Scribner. 289 pp. $28

