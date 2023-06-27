Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Moroccan author Leila Slimani arrived on the American literary scene in 2018, when the translation of her Prix Goncourt Prize-winning thriller, “The Perfect Nanny,” became an instant bestseller and critical darling. An adaptation of this icy novel about the murder of two small children by their caretaker is now on its way to our living rooms in an HBO limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine.

Nothing Slimani has done before or since, in fiction or nonfiction, has the shock value of “The Perfect Nanny,” though her first novel, “Adèle,” about a sex addict, comes close. The author further explored her interest in sexuality and the structure of Moroccan society in “Sex and Lies: True Stories of Women’s Intimate Lives in the Arab World.” Her latest novel, “Watch us Dance,” is the second installment of an ambitious trilogy depicting Moroccan life from the World War II generation to Slimani’s own.

The trilogy is inspired by the history of the author’s family. The first volume, “In The Country of Others,” focused on characters modeled on her grandparents. Slimani’s Alsatian grandmother and Moroccan grandfather met and fell in love when he was stationed near her village in World War II; she returned with him to Morocco to raise her family on a remote farm. For those who haven’t read the first book, Slimani includes a section in the second book that will get readers up to speed.

Set mostly between 1968 and 1974, the kaleidoscopic structure of “Watch Us Dance” spins the dial from one character to the next, allowing the complex realities of post-colonial Morocco to take shape in their various manifestations. The reign of Hassan II (1961-1999) was marked by economic reforms and infrastructure development, by authoritarianism and state-sponsored violence and by protests and attempted coups. In the period of “Watch Us Dance,” as Moroccan society became increasingly divided between the rich and poor, American and European hippies — among them Jimi Hendrix, who makes an appearance here — flooded into towns like Diabet and Essaouira to experiment with drugs and free love.

Slimani evokes the complications of this period through her large cast of characters. Amine Belhaj, the former World War II soldier, now a successful landowner and farmer, supports Hassan II, believing he can make the country “a new California” with irrigation projects and dams. His wife, Mathilde, and her biracial children experience anti-French bigotry and struggle to break free of the oppressive traditions that hem in their lives.

Daughter Aïcha, her parents’ pride and joy, leaves the country to become the first person in the family to go to university, studying medicine; her younger brother Selim, living in her shadow, flounders in school. Later, we meet Aïcha’s friend and future husband, Mehdi, who grew up in a tiny apartment over a movie theater in Fez, watching forbidden Western films through a hole in the bathroom floor.

The opening chapters chronicle the building and inauguration of a swimming pool on the Belhaj family property. To make room for it, Amine has ordered the destruction of Mathilde’s beautiful garden, “her lair, her refuge, her pride.” The construction highlights the anxiety the Belhaj family feels about its prosperity. Mathilde has to convince Amine that “there was no shame in displaying their success. They weren’t hurting anyone. They had the right to enjoy life, didn’t they, after dedicating their best years to the war and then to this for her sacrifices, her loneliness, her lost youth.”

Mathilde is preoccupied with her status as a woman, and the status of women in general. “Mathilde could look at a man now and instantly know how many women he depended upon in his life. One for placing a bowl of steaming food in front of him, another to make his bed, to clean the mirror he used every morning to check his hair. Behind every ironed shirt, every polished shoe, behind every fat belly hanging over a tightened belt, she saw the hands of women. Hands plunged in icy water, rubbing soap against sauce-stained sleeves. Hands covered with little burn marks or wounds that never healed.” Such passages demonstrate the voluptuous lyricism and emotional precision of Slimani’s writing, translated from the French by Sam Taylor.

Advertisement

The trajectory of women in Moroccan society is explored through the fate of Aïcha, who ends up juggling life as a popular OB/GYN in Rabat with her position as the wife of an official. (She once finds herself writing “salmon mousse” on a prescription label as she contemplates what will be a disastrous dinner party for her husband’s associates.) On the last page of the book, we learn she has given birth to a baby girl, the start of the family to which Slimani belong in real life. Likely to draw on the author’s own experiences, the final volume of the trilogy promises to be as compelling “Watch Us Dance.”

Watch Us Dance

By Leila Slimani. Translated by Sam Taylor.

Viking, 336 pp. $28

Share

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.