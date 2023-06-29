Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One glimpse of social media can feel like peering into a monetized confessional booth. “A Flat Place: Moving Through Empty Space, Naming Complex Trauma,” by literary scholar Noreen Masud, offers readers a counterpoint to that atmosphere of abundant divulgence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In her first memoir, which doubles as a travelogue, Masud grapples with the aftermath of paternal abuse. Wandering the English moors in search of respite from a lifetime suffering from anhedonia, or an inability feel pleasure, she recounts a childhood in Lahore spent virtually locked in a compound, navigating her British mother’s emotional neglect while under her Pakistani father’s thumb.

Readers who have voyeuristically come to expect detailed revelations made for Instagram may find themselves bored by Masud’s hazy retelling, but she is doing something vital by selectively withholding intimate recollections of the violence she experienced.

After her forced emancipation at the age of 15 led her to the England of her dreams, Masud found herself feeling increasingly adrift, not unlike many trauma survivors who, once they have reached safety, finally break down. While she studied at Oxford and Cambridge, she took weekend hikes into the fens as a means of finding her footing, literally and figuratively. These short trips provide the framework for the author’s reflections, the settings a metaphor for her moods.

“Flat landscapes,” she writes early on, “had always given meaning to a world that made no sense to me.” Searching for that sense of meaning is not uncommon for long-term trauma survivors. Masud asks readers to listen as they wade into the muck with her, giving voice to lived experiences that might otherwise be considered unrelatable.

“Supposedly trauma transcends language and time, and is therefore untellable,” she writes. “Perhaps sometimes it does and is. But I think traumatized people do know how to tell their stories. What’s difficult is that people don’t know how to hear them.” As much as “A Flat Place” is an attempt to reconcile the irreconcilable, it is also a book that shows people how to hear such traumatic stories.

Couching youthful memories of violence into chapters that focus on the unique barren landscapes of the British Isles, Masud weaves in poems and excerpts from English literature to tie the disparate strands of her life together and ground the story in history. Initially, this braiding feels fragmented, as if she were trying to fit together pieces from different puzzles. But though these three strands are not necessarily compatible, they do prove complementary as she gets to know herself through hikes and books.

Her prose mirrors her traumatized state of mind as she slips repeatedly into a foggy past, trying to make sense of it. The stress of the abuse has created gaps in her memory, and she guides readers through her experience filling in those holes as she traverses treacherous pathways in real landscapes. On one hike, Masud is afraid to step off the beaten path. At another, she is warned that she may sink into mud. On yet another, she captures her own state of mind as she describes the terrain, writing, “The wind which ran its blade down the flat land seemed to scrape away all colour.”

Eventually, Masud realizes she can overcome many of the physical and mental obstacles that are tripping her up, and that as isolated as she feels in such remote places, she is not alone. Beginning to heal, she returns to her body: “My body took up all the space that it wanted, and with every exhale I returned to myself, small and long-legged, walking quietly over the flat land. I felt powerfully myself.”

That somatic return is a common theme in trauma psychology, which suggests lasting stressors will lead people to intellectualize and lose touch with physicality. For Masud, recovery meant coming to terms with a body she did not always feel comfortable in but which was her own: “That self was awkward, badly assembled like a marionette, singed around the edges, solitary and hostile. And there was room for me, in that moment, to be all of those things, without apology.”

Her struggle to inhabit the disparate elements of herself becomes the central goal of the book. By its end, Masud has become a master of juxtaposition, unspooling her dual identities: a Pakistani who speaks no Urdu, an “immigrant” to her native England, a lover of empty spaces who is shaped by life growing up in a bustling megacity. Being able to embrace these contradictions is key, she realizes while driving in isolated countryside when her attention is drawn to a pull-off point.

“Most of the signs I had come across on the road read simply passing place. They imagined, over and over, a situation where there wasn’t enough space for two things, two cars to coexist,” she writes. “And yet there was plenty of space in this landscape, for me to pass, to move or run or lie down in any way I wanted. The whole horizon was my passing place.” It is in this horizon that the therapeutic work of healing from trauma is done. And it is in this liminal space that the heart of this book can be found.

Courtney Tenz, a lover of the Atlantic Ocean, writes about European travel and culture from her home in Germany.

A Flat Place: Moving Through Empty Landscapes, Naming Complex Trauma

By Noreen Masud. Melville House. 256 pp. $19.99 paperback.

