Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the course of half a dozen novels, Karin Tanabe has hopscotched around the 20th century, writing finely researched historical fiction about multifaceted women. Her latest, “The Sunset Crowd,” lands us in late-1970s Hollywood. Though saturated with the sun, sex and drugs of that era, the novel gets its shape and heft from another decadent decade: the 1920s, and more specifically, “The Great Gatsby.”

Tanabe opens with the Nick Carraway line: “Dishonesty in a woman is a thing you never blame deeply.” She makes good on the juicy promise of that statement by casting women in the main roles and exploring the ways in which feminine truth and deception can inspire, mislead, liberate — and even kill. Her Carraway is Bea Dupont, a successful photographer who for most of the book remains stubbornly behind a lens trained on other characters: Evra Scott, Hollywood It Girl; Evra’s live-in boyfriend, Kai de la Faire, the industry’s screenwriter du jour; and Theodora Leigh, a mysterious interloper who manages to wrap everyone around her finger in the name of making her movie “One New York Summer” (practically an alternate title for “Gatsby”). Evra makes a compelling reimagining of careless, arrogant Tom Buchanan, and Kai and Theodora are Gatsby and Daisy by turns. Los Angeles is a delicious scramble of East and West Eggs.

Mostly, Theodora stars as Gatsby — an elusive, half-Chinese stranger whose wealth no one can trace but who dazzles the jaded characters with Swiss boarding school educations because she’s “the kind of dreamer that turns desire into something real.” Tanabe explores Theodora’s class, ethnicity and gender in deft, sparkling dialogue. Suspicious of Theodora’s mixed parentage, Evra fact-checks: “The Chinese connection. The father’s line. I’ve confirmed that’s where the money comes from.” And when Kai posits, “Theodora Leigh seems more like a tequila girl,” Bea fine tunes, “You mean she dresses more like a tequila girl.” The classist, othering gossip is appropriate to the time, even if it might make us squirmy today.

The feminist themes are occasionally written anachronistically, holding mid-20th century characters to a post-#MeToo standard. But the novel is skillfully textured with questions of art, success and identity: Who has the right to tell a story? If you succeed with one kind of story, must you tell it again and again? What is pandering? Can art and commercial success align? Do artists have social responsibilities to their audiences? Tanabe knows better than to give easy answers, and book clubs will have a great time hashing them out.

Although readers familiar with the Fitzgerald classic will see the end coming, Tanabe pulls off the magic trick perfected by the best historical novelists: She crafts a suspenseful page-turner even for readers intimately familiar with the events. And what a luxury to revel in the highflying world of Rolling Stone, Vogue and the Cannes film festival, with people who hide out at Chateau Marmont and shop for Halston dresses and wooden bangles at Evra Scott’s store, a bastion of cool called Sunset on Sunset.

In our days of Insta-everything, where cool is watered down by likes and dislikes and anyone can become an influencer, this novel reminds us that cool used to be hard to attain — and that L.A. cool is different from New York cool, which is different from Cannes cool. “The Sunset Crowd” is cool sans hangover, which makes it a perfect addition to your summer luggage.

The Sunset Crowd

By Karin Tanabe

St. Martin’s. 336 pp. $29

Gift this article Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.