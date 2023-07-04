Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a long, if uneven, tradition of presidents disclosing their leisure reading to the public: JFK shouted out an Ian Fleming novel alongside some Stendhal, and George W. Bush touched off a couple of especially waspish news cycles by sharing his vacation reads. (One historian said, “My first reaction was, ‘Oh, he reads books?’”)

Only with Barack Obama did the president’s summer reading list turn into a bona fide cultural event. And in some ways, he still remains the tastemaker in chief, his picks avidly anticipated by the publishing industry.

“Making that list has the kind of importance that is on par, at this point, with winning a National Book Award, in terms of the visibility that you get,” said Kristen McLean, the primary industry analyst at Circana, which runs the data service BookScan. McLean added, “I do think that he was one of the most connected, savvy culture participants that we’ve had in the White House.”

Judging by past summers, Obama will share his 2023 reads any day now. Book World thought it would be fun to try to predict which books might show up.

Our methodology is loose, because his listmaking is: Obama skipped some years entirely (what happened in 2012 and 2013?) and double-dipped during others, issuing an additional year-end list in December. He doesn’t limit himself to a fixed number of titles, though his lists have recently grown longer. He favors new books, picking them up within about three years of publication — but not always. (The oldest book he’s highlighted? V.S. Naipaul’s “A House for Mr. Biswas,” published in 1961, and it’s not particularly close.)

But based on the patterns that have emerged over the past decade-plus, we can make some educated guesses. Here are roughly a dozen contenders.

A buzzy debut: ‘What Napoleon Could Not Do,’ by DK Nnuro Return to menu Especially in recent years, Obama’s list has often included brand new voices: He spotlighted the first outings of Eric Nguyen, Jessamine Chan, Charmaine Wilkerson and C Pam Zhang, among others — plus, he’s never met an immigrant family saga he didn’t like. Nnuro’s novel, about the ambitions and disappointments of two siblings from Ghana, seems likely to be on his radar. Published in February, it’s already shown up on best-of or most-anticipated lists compiled by Vulture, Esquire, Town & Country and others.

An urgent examination of what ails our nation: ‘Poverty, by America,’ by Matthew Desmond Return to menu Desmond’s “Evicted” was one of Obama’s favorite books of 2017, so odds seem good that this follow-up landed on the former president’s bedside table, too. The argument — that poverty endures in the United States not just because of big societal shifts, but the choices of those who exploit the poor — seems like it would resonate with what we know of Obama’s worldview: It accounts for both structural unfairness and individual agency. This book also has the virtue of being compact as well as comprehensive.

A basketball book: ‘LeBron,’ by Jeff Benedict Return to menu Obama recommended “Blood in the Garden” specifically “for hoops fans” in 2022. Why all the special pleading, Mr. President? Sports books show up on his lists pretty reliably, after all. But if what’s being called the definitive LeBron James biography seems a little on the nose, go with fiction critic Ron Charles’s first-round draft pick: Matthew Salesses’s novel “The Sense of Wonder,” inspired by the story of NBA player Jeremy Lin.

The history you’ll give your uncle next Christmas: ‘Ancestor Trouble,’ by Maud Newton Return to menu Assuming that Obama immediately ordered and devoured David Grann’s shipwreck epic, “The Wager,” he might turn this summer to something that recently piqued his interest but that he never got around to. Newton’s book blends memoir and family history while questioning the attractions of genealogical investigation in the first place, pulling in themes that have compelled Obama in the past: the gap between fact and fiction, and the desire to belong.

Nutritious pulp: ‘Small Mercies,’ by Dennis Lehane Return to menu From the jump, picking George Pelecanos in 2009, Obama signaled that he’s a mystery reader. With a couple of exceptions (including “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins), he tends to prefer his thrillers at least lightly salted with social seriousness. Now that he’s a podcaster and movie producer, you could imagine the media angle of Rebecca Makkai’s “I Have Some Questions for You” having an allure, but Lehane’s latest, set in South Boston in summer 1974, may exert the greater gravitational pull. Obama has dipped into Southern noir in the past couple of summers; the timing seems right for him to circle back to the East Coast.

Cool-dad criticism: ‘Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music,’ by David Remnick Return to menu Obama tends to steer away from previously published work, but given the Boss connection, you could see him making an exception for this collection, which gathers Remnick’s reporting on aging musical greats. Alternative pick: Hua Hsu’s memoir, “Stay True,” about a close college friendship shaped by a shared taste in music.

The juggernaut: ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver Return to menu Even if the premise — Dickens transposed to Appalachia — weren’t right up Obama’s alley, Kingsolver’s instant bestseller is also comically ubiquitous, laureled by Oprah’s Book Club, the Pulitzer Prize, the Women’s Prize for Fiction and seemingly every major news outlet’s year-end roundup. (Charles called it his favorite book of 2022.) Its appearance here has the stately inevitability of an Alpine glacier falling down a mountain.

A genre bender: ‘Chain-Gang All-Stars,’ by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Return to menu “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” a futuristic indictment of mass incarceration and mass entertainment, will suit Obama’s taste for literary crossovers: He’s picked Colson Whitehead twice (his historical fiction, though, not the zombie stuff) and both of Emily St. John Mandel’s recent novels, as well as Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun.” Also, Obama’s choices have coincided with those of Jenna Bush Hager’s “Read With Jenna” book club a few times, and this was Hager’s pick in May.

Something in translation: ‘Time Shelter,’ by Georgi Gospodinov, translated by Angela Rodel Return to menu International awards are not a hugely reliable indicator for list status, but this year’s recipient of the International Booker Prize is a strong contender in its own right. On top of Obama’s taste for high-end dystopia, the premise of “Time Shelter” — a meditation on the dangerous allure of historical nostalgia — seems like catnip for the Economist-subscribing crowd.

A hat tip to a great: ‘All the Pretty Horses,’ by Cormac McCarthy Return to menu Shortly after their deaths, James Salter (“All That Is,” 368 pages) and Toni Morrison (“the collected works,” suspiciously undefined) appeared on Obama’s summer syllabuses. Of the two literary giants who have recently passed on — Cormac McCarthy and Martin Amis — my money is on the American. Advertisement Ah, you may think, surely he’ll reach for McCarthy’s hotly anticipated, readily available final novel, “The Passenger” — but don’t be fooled: Obama will go for the middle period. “All the Pretty Horses,” a subversive but undeniably romantic western, has the benefit of being characteristic of McCarthy’s style but without the operatic bloodiness, and hovers at just the right cultural altitude. Runner-up: “The Mirror and the Light,” by the late Hilary Mantel. “Wolf Hall,” published in 2009, finally made it to Obama’s list a decade later — so the timing would be about right for him to wind his way to her final novel. (In retrospect, it’s surprising that it took him so long to get to the series, given Mantel’s portrait of Thomas Cromwell as a worldly meritocrat, tragically ahead of his time.)

What won’t show up: ‘Confidence Man,’ by Maggie Haberman Return to menu Obama never picks anything this overtly political, and though he reads plenty of what we’d call “current affairs,” those books are studiously bipartisan (see: Ezra Klein’s “Why We’re Polarized”; Yascha Mounk’s “The Great Experiment”). For the former president to recommend a book about another former president, they need to have been dead for at least 100 years (e.g., Ulysses S. Grant).

Obama cultivates a more varied reading diet than most — "difficult" science fiction! works in translation! — except in one respect: He's strictly a prose guy. Natasha Trethewey, a two-term poet laureate (during his administration, no less) made 2020's best-of list, but for her memoir, "Memorial Drive." If any poetry collection has a chance of being picked up poolside, though, it's this one. Smith, a staff writer at the Atlantic, was already on Obama's radar for his nonfiction book "How the Word is Passed" (which made the 2021 year-end favorites), and "Above Ground" is one of the rare poetry collections to become a bestseller. Plus, these poems are about fatherhood and the necessity of believing in the universe's fundamental goodness.