Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nearly a decade before she died in 2021, at 69, the activist and poet bell hooks gave an extensive radio interview with the novelist Silas House. They discussed the themes of hooks’s expansive body of work, such as gender, race and the South, and hooks offered insights into her early life, her choices and her writing. This talk from 2012 is excerpted from “bell hooks: The Last Interview and Other Conversations” (Melville House) and has been edited for length and clarity.

Silas House: One of my favorite quotes is by Erica Jong, and she says, “To change one’s name is the first act of the poet and the revolutionary.” Now you changed your name — and I also go by a different name than I went by growing up — and I think it’s very fair to say that you are both a poet and a revolutionary. So I’m wondering how do you respond to that quote.

bell hooks: Well, I respond to that quote by recognizing that names have power, and the name I was born with — Gloria Jean, given to me — really reflects how much my parents wanted me to be a very feminine, Southern belle type girl, and I think that in order to find my voice and use it, I had to use the name of my great-grandmother on a maternal side — bell hooks — in order to bring a self into being that my parents and my home were not nurturing.

Advertisement

House: Can you tell us about why you don’t capitalize it?

hooks: Well, you know, people forget that early on in the late ’60s and early ’70s, especially among people engaged with feminism, there was all of this talk about getting rid of the ego. You know, we weren’t just engaged with feminism, we were engaged in all these Eastern religions, sexual liberation and the whole idea of divorcing oneself from the ego. Paying attention to who is speaking was, you know, politically incorrect; the point was to listen to what people were saying. So lots of people in those days engaged with feminism used pseudonyms or different names. In my case, you know, I have an essay about this … I say, when the name bell hooks is called, the spirit of my great-grandmother rises because it also had to do with how many of us were not able to name the female lineage that we came from.

House: Sort of similar to that, this show is called Hillbilly Solid, of course, and I’ve received some criticism for using the H word. I want to claim that word for myself and for my people; I want the power of that word to be in our hands — sort of just the same thing you’re talking about with names — and I have heard you use the word “hillbilly” in a positive way too. So, can you talk a little bit about why you choose to do that?

Advertisement

hooks: Just the other night I did a big reading, and someone came up afterwards — an older white man — and told me how many folks in his family had been hurt by being called “hillbilly.” And, you know, it’s really a difficult thing because it depends on your standpoint. Because where I came from, one was hillbilly and proud. So much of my work is about trying to remind people of the history of African Americans in the hills of Kentucky, both eastern and western Kentucky, and so the idea that we would be seen as hillbillies, that would be like, okay, we’ve arrived, people are recognizing our presence. But like you, I want to reclaim it at the same time that I am troubled when someone tells me that it is very wounding to them. I think like all the words that we hope to shed the poisonous, toxic energy of those words and see if they can be transformed. I think there is a lot of hope for “hillbilly.”

House: Lots of writers nowadays feel that using a word like “love” is passe, that it’s precious, and that they are just much too sophisticated and jaded for using that word. But you have actively used the word “love” in your writing and lectures, and I appreciate that so much about your work — the way that you use that word. I’m wondering how consciously you have chosen to do that.

hooks: Well, really, it’s a conscious political choice, because when I looked around in the world and I saw where transformations were taking place, whether it was ecofeminism, environmentalism, I saw that the deepest experiences of change and transformation came where there was love. I mean, I’ve been telling everyone that they have to see “A Fierce Green Fire,” which is a documentary of the environmental movement. When you see those young white people in their little boats, putting their bodies between the whales and the harpoons, there is such love there. I mean, it moves you. I don’t know that there’s been an experience — visual experience — where I have felt as connected to a white social activist, and because, you know, I don’t swim, I don’t whitewater raft, but I was so moved by this … this is the courage to love that Dr. King talks about, the strength to love, and this is not some “sentimental Hallmark card” kind of love. This is the transformative love that we are going to have to evoke in this world to heal our planet and to heal our souls.

House: Let’s talk more about the new book, “Appalachian Elegy.” What would you like for us to know about this book that does so much of what you were just talking about?

Advertisement

hooks: I want people to really hear an African American voice claiming Kentucky and claiming belonging. My critical book that is almost like a companion to those poetry books is called “Belonging: A Culture of Place.” I’ve been saying to people that I was like so many people growing up; I couldn’t wait to leave Kentucky. Partially for me, as a Black person, I just felt it was so racist here. But then I said, eventually I saw that racism was everywhere in our culture, and so I didn’t have to run away from Kentucky, I could run toward Kentucky. ’Cause Kentucky offered me so many things. You know, I came back here to live after being away almost 30 years, but coming all the time to see my parents, and partially I came back here to live ’cause my parents were aging, and in the last few years, they are both deceased, but I realized that the kind of childhood I had in Kentucky, in the hills of Kentucky, were the values that have made me, that when I think about what made bell hooks, I think the first foundation is the values that people would call Appalachia, you know.

I say in my little essay in the beginning, “Early on in my life I learned from Kentucky backwoods elders, the folks whom we might now label ‘Appalachian,’ a set of values rooted in the belief that above all else, one must be self-determining. It is the foundation that is the root of my radical critical consciousness. Folks from the backwoods were certain about two things: that every human soul needed to be free, and that the responsibility of being free required one to be a person of integrity, a person who lived in such a way that there would always be congruency between what one thinks, says, and does.”

When my work was reviewed in the early years of my career, no one mentioned that I was from Kentucky. The fact that I was an intellectual speaking to a broader audience, it was almost like it negated Kentucky. I think that I was part of that because I wanted to be this universal writer, even though, of course, Wendell Berry was a light into my past — but so was Gary Snyder, and Gary Snyder symbolized much more for me, this sort of cosmopolitan world of nature and environmentalism and Buddhism (that’s where I got turned on to Buddhism) — and so, you know, coming back to Kentucky for me was about claiming that place of belonging. Being able to say this is where my roots are, this is the kind of person that I am because of this place.

Advertisement

House: Exactly. Well, you’ve provided me with an excellent segue because my favorite poem in the book is number 6, and I think everything you were just talking about is in that poem.

hooks: Okay.

Listen little sister

angels make their hope here

in these hills

follow me

I will guide you

careful now

no trespass

I will guide you

word for word

mouth for mouth

all the holy ones embracing us

all our kin

making home here

renegade marooned

lawless fugitives

grace these mountains

we have earth to bind us

the covenant

between us

can never be broken

vows to live and let live

So, you hear in that poem that insistence on being self-determining, both responsible and self-determining, that I think is so much a part of, for me, my Kentucky legacy and what I hope to leave with my students and I encounter in everyday life here.

House: Do you think it’s true that writers carry around a great sadness? And do we have that sadness because we’re writers, or are we writers because we have that sadness?

Advertisement

hooks: It’s so interesting that you ask that, because my morning meditation has to do with grief because I often feel such a tremendous sense of grief about what’s happening in our world, what’s happening to people around me, the disconnects, and my dysfunctional family and others. But I don’t know that I think it’s so much writers but people who are choosing to be aware. It’s hard to wake up, in the Buddhist sense. I mean, to open your eyes and see what’s happening in our world without feeling that grief. And the point that Thich Nhat Hanh always says — the Vietnamese Buddhist monk — is I gotta take that grief and use it as compost, you know, for my garden. That’s the challenge for me. I feel like that grief has been with me since I was a child facing the brutal racism of Kentucky, the extreme patriarchal sexism of my parents and our religion, and, you know, just trying to find that place … through the pain and the sadness to a place where one can say as Jackie Wilson in his song, “Your Love Has Lifted Me Higher.” That’s the thing, when I go out to my land and I look out at the hills and I think about that scripture that says, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.” So there again we have that evocation of nature and the environment, and that which helps us, restores us, which gives us a way to keep a hold on life. For me, it’s keeping that grief balanced, but I don’t know an aware person who doesn’t have that grief.

From “bell hooks: The Last Interview and Other Conversations.” Copyright 2023 and reprinted with permission of Melville House Books.

bell hooks

The Last Interview and Other Conversations

Introduction by Mikki Kendall

Melville House. Paperback, 160 pp. $18.99

Gift this article Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.