Drake joins the pop-star poetry struggle

This collection by the lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins was a commercial hit — “the highest-debuting poetry book on the New York Times bestseller list in more than a decade,” The Post reported. Entertainment Weekly deadpanned, “Where are the guitar riffs?” (Some of the poems do scan more like lyrics, with repeated refrains bracketed by parentheses.) Somewhat more kindly, critic Dwight Garner described the book in the New York Times as occasionally laughable but also, at times, “vivid and angular and not much worse than many first books of poems that arrive with heady praise from the poetry world’s burghers.”