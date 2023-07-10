Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tanisha Williams, a Michigan woman, helped her roommate Patrick Martin assault Kevin Amos because she feared Martin would kill her if she didn’t. Martin had beaten her before — and she knew he would do it again. Amos ultimately died because of their attack and Williams carried the weight of his death for years. Years later, she confessed and worked with prosecutors to convict Martin.

Williams trusted that the lawyers with whom she worked would protect her, especially because she was cooperating with law enforcement. Instead, they brought murder charges against her, and she’s serving 20 to 40 years in prison.

Williams’s story is featured in “No Choice but to Do It,” an essay by Justine van der Leun originally published in the New Republic and included in “Evidence of Things Seen: True Crime in an Era of Reckoning,” a new anthology of previously published true-crime stories edited by the crime writer Sarah Weinman. While recounting Williams’s story, van der Leun includes findings of a survey she conducted of women in prison. She writes, “Women’s prisons are populated not only by abuse and assault survivors, but by people who are incarcerated for their acts of survival.”

Immediately after van der Leun’s essay on women imprisoned for hurting their abusers is a piece by Michael Hobbes about the ways in which white-collar criminals get away with stealing hundreds of millions of dollars. Where Williams was provided a public defender with a $1,000 budget to help her face murder charges, these corporate executives have near-unlimited legal funds paid by their companies. The Justice Department knocked 10 years off Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling’s sentence in exchange for his agreeing to stop filing appeals. Skilling, quite simply, had exhausted the government’s resources.

The juxtaposition of Williams’s story with that of the white-collar thieves advances an argument that is at the core of “Evidence of Things Seen” — that the ability to get justice in the United States remains woefully unequal. From Wesley Lowery’s reportage on a Black Atlanta family’s 34-year wait to learn who murdered their brother to Diana Moskovitz’s critique of crime reporters who blindly trust police sources, the anthology attempts to move past the true-crime genre’s traditional celebration of law enforcement and its denigration of the accused and incarcerated.

The book’s title is a reference to James Baldwin’s “The Evidence of Things Not Seen,” an examination of the Atlanta child murders in 1979-1981. Baldwin’s book eschewed the tropes of true crime, instead attacking the government’s response to the murders and critiquing the relationship between the city’s Black community and the police force.

At the time of its publication, Baldwin’s book was met with confusion, but as Weinman writes in her editor’s note, it “has rightly grown in stature over time, reconsidered as a forerunner for other important works that showed how crime is woven into the fabric of society, how the legal system is built to fail millions of the marginalized.”

This anthology aims to continue the tradition of Baldwin’s work, and it largely succeeds. Its essays take care to prioritize the stories of victims, which too often are shunted aside in true-crime narratives to focus instead on the cat-and-mouse game played between police and offenders. May Jeong’s searing essay on the Atlanta spa shooting features gripping biographies of the victims and the families left behind, while Samantha Schuyler discusses the life of Toyin Salau, a murdered Black Lives Matter activist. Their moving depictions of victims contrast starkly with “missing white woman syndrome,” a term for the fixation on attractive, young white victims at the expense of people of color.

The victims featured in “Evidence of Things Not Seen” also include those who have been failed by law enforcement, including missing and slain Indigenous women. Brandi Morin depicts family and friends desperately seeking someone to take the plight of these women seriously. In another piece, Amanda Knox describes her attempts to rebuild her life after Italian authorities accused her of murder. Other contributions explore the way some entertainment, including “The Wire,” perpetuates an “ends-justify-the-means” approach to policing that leads to wrongful convictions.

A standout essay from Keri Blakinger takes readers inside Polunsky, a maximum-security prison where the incarcerated run a radio station. The FM station, 106.5 FM The Tank, can be heard only in the building and its parking lot, but it has become a lifeline for men on death row, who are kept isolated from other prisoners. Prisoners spend hours listening to programming including audio of old episodes of “Martin,” R&B and Latin music. Blakinger’s empathy and curiosity make fascinating a story that could feel exploitative.

Taken as a whole, “Evidence of Things Seen” is a healthy antidote to “Dateline”-style sensationalist programming. The essays avoid traditional black-and-white stories and instead embrace the nuance of reporting on crime, showing the ways stories of wrongdoing often illuminate broader issues in our society.

“Evidence of Things Not Seen” offers a road map for moving the true crime genre past its pulpy roots and toward something more compassionate — and interesting. Weinman calls this a shift from “providing answers to asking more questions.” The questions this book raises are critical and timely, and I look forward to seeing what these writers ask next.

Elizabeth Held is a writer living in D.C. Her weekly newsletter “What To Read If” recommends a wide range of books.

Evidence of Things Seen

True Crime in an Era of Reckoning

Ed. Sarah Weinman

Ecco. 273 pp. $29.99

