Anny Mahoney Jones was in her early 20s when her family was torn apart. In 1838, she and her two enslaved children, Arnold Jr. and Louisa, were sold by the Maryland Jesuits to a Louisiana plantation. They watched in despair as the enormous ship Katharine Jackson pulled up to the wharf at Alexandria, Va., to bring them and some 130 other enslaved men, women and children to the Deep South. Scared, Anny wondered about their future and whether she would see her husband or her parents or the siblings she had left behind ever again. With great detail, Rachel L. Swarns relays Anny and her family’s history in her powerful and moving new book, “The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church,” an account of the individuals sold by the Jesuits in 1838 to save Georgetown College, today’s Georgetown University.

The basic facts of this story are not new. Historians and archivists have been uncovering the Catholic Church’s role in the Atlantic slave trade and slavery for the past few decades. But these studies have rarely made their way outside academia. In January 2015, the sale of 1838 resurfaced in an article in the Hoya, Georgetown’s student newspaper. The story sparked outrage and led Georgetown to create a working group to study the university’s links to slavery. Propelled by the Black Lives Matter movement, students at other elite American universities occupied campuses to demand racial justice, too. But it was through Swarns’s reporting one year later in the New York Times that many Americans came to know that the Jesuits not only owned enslaved people but also sold human property to pay the debts of one of the most prestigious universities in the country. In her new book, Swarns relays the hard facts of these atrocities and weaves together extensive research, data, letters and oral histories to bring forth an intimate family story.

Swarns begins her history in the 17th century, guiding us through several Maryland plantations owned by the Jesuits and introducing us to Ann Joice, the matriarch of the Mahoney family, who was brought to Maryland as an indentured servant in 1676. But after Joice’s owner destroyed her contract, she became enslaved for life. We also become acquainted with a descendant of Joice’s named Harry Mahoney, who married a woman named Anna, with whom he had eight children, including Anny. Like their forebears, they were owned by the Jesuits of Maryland.

Harry and Anna Mahoney knew that their “love, on its own, would not be enough to keep their children safe”; the Jesuits were already selling enslaved people to pay their debts. Years later, Anny and her husband, Arnold Jones, would have this same fear of being sold and separated from their children. In 1836, Arnold escaped bondage. “We do not know whether [Arnold] promised to find a way to bring the whole family to freedom, once he had established himself up north,” Swarns writes, but ultimately Anny, Arnold Jr. and Louisa were left behind and sold by the Jesuits with dozens of others in 1838.

Swarns centers the experiences of enslaved people owned by the Jesuits for nearly two centuries who remained largely unnamed and unknown until now. This is no ordinary accomplishment. For many years, historians who research and write about the history of slavery have been digging into archives that conceal the names and the voices of bondspeople, and as a result, they have often struggled to bring the voices and experiences of individual enslaved people to the forefront.

Swarns is a gifted writer and storyteller. But “The 272” succeeds not only in its telling of a tragic story. By drawing on existing studies as well as her own archival research exploring letters, deeds, ship manifests and reports, she also shows how the Jesuits increasingly managed their plantations as capitalist ventures: “The clergy directed the managers of the plantations to ‘determine on each plantation or settlement what is a sufficient number of slaves … [and] directed to sell to the best advantage all that shall exceed that number.’” Profit, productivity and efficiency prevailed as considerations, above the lives of the enslaved. Eventually, Swarns reports, the Jesuits received “more than $130,000 from the 1838 sale, about $4.5 million in today’s dollars.” The profits from sales of enslaved men, women and children spanned decades and helped the Jesuits to fund other institutions across the country.

In the port of Alexandria, Anny encountered people “who like herself had spent their entire lives on Jesuit plantations.” Displaced to Louisiana, Anny and her children worked mainly on cotton plantations, where they were subjected to very heavy work conditions and extreme violence. Thanks to the power of collective memory, the Mahoneys succeeded in passing down their family’s history. Unlike some historians who have discredited Black oral histories as fabulations, Swarns does not limit her research to written documents. Through painstaking investigative work, she found, met and interviewed the descendants of the Mahoneys who still remember their family’s harrowing past. Swarns makes full use of these oral histories to recount the Mahoneys’ resistance, courage and resilience, which until now had been preserved only in the family’s private circles. In telling their story, “The 272” makes the case for reckoning with this painful past that made the wealth of the Catholic Church and our nation.

Ana Lucia Araujo is a professor at Howard University. Her books “Humans in Shackles: An Atlantic History of Slavery in the Americas” and “The Gift: How Objects of Prestige Shaped the Atlantic Slave Trade and Colonialism” will be published in 2024.

The 272

The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church

By Rachel L. Swarns

Random House. 352 pp. $28

