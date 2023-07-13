Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The art of the impossible” is a phrase that could describe either stage magic or many classic detective stories. In both cases, the aim is to trick us, keeping us from seeing how it was done. We want to be amazed and usually are. Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie. ArrowRight “The Murder Wheel” by Tom Mead (Mysterious Press) follows fast upon last year’s “Death and the Conjuror,” the first “Joseph Spector Locked-Room Mystery.” Spector is a retired music hall magician, the action occurs in late-1930s London, and once more there is a series of interconnected murders, all committed under “impossible” conditions.

In the first, a married couple go up in a Ferris wheel, there’s a shot, a woman screams, and when the ride comes to a halt, the husband is dying and soon dead, killed at point-blank range with his own gun. The distraught wife maintains she didn’t do it. The victim, we learn, was the manager of a bank, which had been robbed two weeks previous.

In the second case, the Pomegranate Theatre is hosting a sold-out return engagement, after a five-year world tour, of the great Professor Paolini. During one of his elaborate illusions, a box is opened onstage and a dead body falls out. In the third, a major character is shot in a locked dressing room, silenced just as a young lawyer named Edmund Ibbs, the novel’s viewpoint character, is about to learn some key information.

Advertisement

All of this sounds good, doesn’t it? As Spector explains to Ibbs just after the second murder:

“I tend to view a crime like this one — a complex network of deceptions — rather like a magic trick. And unlike our mutual friend Paolini, I have no compunction about letting out the secret to how the trick was done. … Don’t misunderstand, secrecy is the greatest tool at a magician’s disposal. Well, that and a silk handkerchief. But a finely turned magic trick is like a work of art. It is a work of art.”

Unfortunately, “The Murder Wheel” isn’t quite the work of art it should be. As with theatrical illusions, execution matters. Mead packs so much action into just one day that the plot starts to resemble a frenetic Keystone Kops comedy. Within 24 hours, our narrator gets knocked out three times, which is twice too many. Mead’s characters often don’t act rationally or even in their own best interests. Spector himself lacks what one might call stage presence, police inspector Flint behaves like an idiot, and a final revelation about one of the murders won’t surprise anybody familiar with the genre. While modestly entertaining, “The Murder Wheel” simply falls short on finesse.

Advertisement

By contrast, “Golden Age Bibliomysteries,” edited by Otto Penzler (American Mystery Classics/Penzler Books) and “Murder by the Book: Mysteries for Bibliophiles,” edited by Martin Edwards (British Library Crime Classics/Poisoned Pen) are both, in the common cant of first-edition dealers, “very good indeed” and “highly desirable.”

Penzler’s anthology reprints work by American authors, including Anthony Boucher, Ellery Queen, Cornell Woolrich and Lawrence G. Blochman, this last represented by “The Aldine Folio Murders” and the novella “Death Walks in Marble Halls.” I was particularly pleased to find Frederick Irving Anderson’s “The Jorgenson Plates,” featuring an exploit from the rare 1925 collection “The Notorious Sophie Lang.” Sophie is an exceptionally clever jewel thief and much else, as this witty story shows.

A middle-aged British couple run out of gas in front of an isolated country manor in Upstate New York. Mr. Sissingham “had heard of estates in America a mile to the front gate; possibly this was such a principality.” Eventually the coldly formal Mr. Mullet offers the Sissinghams assistance and hospitality. From then on, matters grow tantalizing: Why is Mrs. Sissingham’s coat so heavy? Why does the French maid so closely resemble the mistress of the house? What is actually going on behind the facade of seemingly normal domestic routines?

Advertisement

As some readers may recall, C. Daly King wrote “Obelists at Sea,” discussed in this space a few weeks ago. Here Penzler reprints a story from King’s 1935 collection, “The Curious Mr. Tarrant.” In “The Episode of the Codex’ Curse,” New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has acquired a rare Aztec manuscript, which bears a curious inscription: “In an unholy resting-place the third night bringeth the Empty.” On a bet with a rich collector, the story’s narrator, Jerry Phelan, agrees to remain in a locked basement storeroom with this priceless treasure. When the lights unexpectedly go out, a frightened Phelan hears a sinister chuckle in the dark. Once the electricity is restored, he discovers a well-dressed gentleman inside the still-locked room and the codex gone. In due course, that mysterious stranger, Trevis Trant, explains all.

“Golden Age Bibliomysteries” also features Vincent Starrett’s “The Unique Hamlet,” often viewed as the best of all Sherlock Holmes pastiches. First published in 1920, it concerns the theft of a Shakespeare quarto inscribed by the author himself to the poet Michael Drayton. After it is stolen by two ruffians, a distraught Shakespeare scholar turns to Holmes for help. Starrett — one of the founding spirits behind the Baker Street Irregulars — catches the flavor of Conan Doyle’s stories perfectly, but the solution to the crime will surprise few readers over the age of 12.

In “Murder by the Book,” which draws on British writers only, editor Edwards reprints yet another classic Sherlockian pastiche, S.C. Roberts’s “The Strange Case of the Megatherium Thefts,” first published in 1945. Someone has been stealing books from the Megatherium Club, and one of its members, a noted collector, calls at 221B Baker Street for help. When he laments that the crime appears utterly inexplicable, Holmes dryly comments: “If it were capable of easy explanation, it would cease to be interesting.” While Roberts’s pastiche is excellent in its details, the crime’s resolution seems rather lackluster.

That’s certainly not true of two real tours-de-forces: Christianna Brand’s “Dear Mr. Editor” and Edmund Crispin’s “We Know You’re Busy Writing, but We Thought You Wouldn’t Mind if We Just Dropped in for a Minute.” In the first story, the deranged narrator decides to kill her caregiver sister, who tries frantically to talk the mad woman out of the murder. Brand’s climax is beautifully orchestrated.

Crispin excels even Michael Innes as the author of supremely witty, even zany mysteries, most famously “The Moving Toyshop,” starring that irrepressible Oxford professor of English, Gervase Fen. In the semi-autobiographical “We Know You’re Busy Writing …” a minor mystery writer named Bradley, who is overdrawn at the bank and desperate to finish a new story, finds himself constantly interrupted by telephone calls, repairmen, his housekeeper Mrs. Prance and finally a half-drunk couple he barely knows. They impose on his hospitality, take up the entire afternoon in defending their sordid love affair and drink all his liquor. Crispin’s art makes the whole journey toward its Patricia Highsmith ending a pure delight.

Incidentally, any Crispin devotee shouldn’t overlook “Ghosts From the Library: Lost Tales of Terror and the Supernatural,” edited by Tony Medawar (Collins Crime Club). It reprints the hard-to-find novella “St. Bartholomew’s Day.” Medawar’s sleuthing in the stacks has also unearthed “weird tales” by Agatha Christie (“Personal Call”), Anthony Berkeley (“The Green Dress”), Margery Allingham (“Misleading Lady”) and other authors better known for their whodunits.

This isn’t surprising since Medawar oversees the ongoing anthology series “Bodies From the Library” (Collins Crime Classics), its latest installment — No. 6 — due out this fall. Long ago, I bought the second volume in the series simply because it featured two unpublished novellas, Crispin’s “The Hour of Darkness,” featuring Gervase Fen in top form, and Dorothy L. Sayers’s “The Locked Room.” Note that title: When it comes to mysteries, there’s no escaping from locked rooms.

Gift this article Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.