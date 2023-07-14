10 noteworthy books for July and August

A selection of mid-summer’s most anticipated books, including the latest by Esmerelda Santiago and memoirs by Lara Love Hardin and Shane McCrae

By
July 14, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. EDT
Fill your summer days with these standout books, a selection that includes historical fiction, domestic drama, memoir and a little romance.

‘The Housekeepers’ by Alex Hay

Set in Edwardian London, Hay’s debut novel centers on a former housekeeper looking for revenge. Mrs. King searches the city’s hardscrabble streets to find accomplices for a daring heist that will relieve Mayfair’s most opulent house of its sparkling treasures. Scheming with assorted working women — a seamstress, an actress, a street-savvy businesswoman — who all dream of something more for themselves, Mrs. King plans to rob her former employer while they are hosting society’s biggest ball of the season. Hay brings a lively tempo and an elegant wit to this zippy thriller that is also a social commentary on the plight of the powerless. (Graydon House, out now)

‘Tropicália’ by Harold Rogers

For generations, the Brazilian Cunha family has been plagued by misfortune — lies, betrayal, abandonment. Siblings Daniel and Lucia are desperate to avoid their unfortunate legacy. When their capricious mother, who left her young children to find a better life for herself in the United States, offers an olive branch, intending to return home for Grandpa’s funeral, the family speeds toward a clash on the sands of Rio’s Copacabana Beach during a rowdy New Year’s Eve party. As family secrets are exposed, this fiery debut novel explores how we can damage the people we love the most. (Atria, July 18)

‘Speech Team’ by Tim Murphy

With a healthy dose of Gen X nostalgia, Murphy’s touching novel explores how things we are told as children can leave us feeling bruised as adults. Four friends who were on the speech team at a Massachusetts high school in the 1980s reconnect 25 years later after learning of the suicide of another team member who left behind a note mentioning a devastating remark made by their former coach. Each friend shares a similar wound inflicted by the same teacher, who, it turns out, lives in a retirement community in Sarasota, Fla. The group plans a trip together to see him, hoping to show him how his thoughtless remarks left scars. (Viking, July 25)

‘Lush Lives’ by J. Vanessa Lyon

Glory Hopkins unexpectedly inherited her aunt’s storied Harlem brownstone with its attic full of heirlooms. Appraiser Parkie De Groot is keen to help her uncover the aging house’s history — and even more enthralled by the instant chemistry she feels with Glory. While they work together to assess the significance of the house’s history, a long-simmering relationship blossoms, and the women conceal personal struggles until their secrets threaten to destroy everything they have worked to build. Lyon, an art historian and former appraiser, insightfully portrays two women who are meant to be together despite themselves. (Roxane Gay, Aug. 1)

‘Pulling the Chariot of the Sun: A Memoir of a Kidnapping,’ by Shane McCrae

When he was 3 years old, McCrae was kidnapped by his abusive, white-supremacist grandparents. In his lyrical and poignant memoir, McCrae explores a childhood built on lies: that his father, who is Black, didn’t want him, and that people who looked like his father — and him — were dangerous. McCrae finally ran away from home at age 13 — a turning point that helped him realize that stories he was told about his past were not true. As he reassembled the facts of his life, McCrae forged a path that led him to a reunion with his father and a stronger sense of his own identity. McCrae, an award-winning poet, paints a striking depiction of his childhood trauma and the depths of his desire to understand and heal. (Scribner, Aug. 1)

‘Las Madres’ by Esmerelda Santiago

After an early trauma leads to a significant brain injury, Luz forms a lifetime bond with three women: her tutor, Ada; Ada’s partner, Shirley; and their daughter, Graciela. The close-knit group of women helps Luz’s daughter care for her mother in her Bronx apartment. But when Luz’s confused mind returns to her Puerto Rican childhood, she can remember only fragments. A planned trip to Luz’s homeland could clarify her memories, but when the women’s arrival coincides with Hurricane Maria, their survival suddenly depends on the kindness of neighbors, who may also have the answers Luz seeks. Santiago offers a vibrant portrayal of women supporting one another through disability and hardship. (Knopf, Aug. 1)

‘The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing’ by Lara Love Hardin

At the height of her drug addiction, Hardin, a suburban soccer mom, resorted to stealing credit cards from her neighbors’ mailboxes. When the law finally caught up to her, everyone in her cul-de-sac watched as she was handcuffed and hauled away to the Santa Cruz county jail. Homeless, jobless, friendless and now childless, she rebuilt her life, navigating incarceration by earning the respect of her fellow inmates. Release and recovery allowed her to reinvent herself as a ghostwriter, yet even with her newfound professional success, she kept herself isolated from others because of her shame about what she had done. Hardin’s progress from addict to shame to redemption started with self-acceptance, and her memoir illustrates how a person’s future should never be written off because of past mistakes. (Simon & Schuster, Aug. 1)

‘The Way Life Should Be’ by William Dameron

Thomas and Matt have found love late in their lives. Both came out after marriage and fatherhood, and they have settled into a happy life together as a married couple. When their three young-adult children arrive on the doorstep of their fathers’ two-bedroom cottage on Maine’s southern coast seeking help and refuge, the disarray dredges up issues that threaten to wreak havoc on the tenuous extended-family stability. The joy in Dameron’s debut novel is found in the chaotic messiness of blending families, and the strength that love and laughter can provide. (Little A, Aug. 1)

‘Shark Heart: A Love Story’ by Emily Habeck

Habeck’s debut novel is a highly original, heart-rending story about abiding love that transcends trauma, grief — and even metamorphosis. Lewis and Wren, newly married, receive a calamitous diagnosis: Within the year, Lewis will physically become a great white shark. They vow to stay connected in whatever way they can. As Lewis transforms, his developing aquatic habits offer a glimpse of what he is to become, and Wren is forced to contemplate a life with, or perhaps someday without, an ocean-dwelling creature who loves her but who cannot fight nature. The couple’s story alternates with glimpses of Wren’s life before Lewis, the struggles her mother faced and the sacrifices they both made for a chance at happiness. (Marysue Rucci, Aug. 8)

‘The Great Transition’ by Nick Fuller Googins

Set in the near future, Googins’s dystopian novel centers on teenager Emi, whose parents were alive the day the polar ice caps gave way and flooded coastal cities across the world. Her parents became well-known heroic activists who spent their young lives working to save what remained of drowning and suffocating cities. Just as climate criminals are being publicly assassinated, Emi’s mother suddenly disappears, and Emi and her father journey from their home in Nuuk, Greenland, to the ruins of New York to find her mother. Googins eerily imagines a world where the interests of a few are prioritized over the health of the planet, and illustrates how future generations might puzzle about why people once chose to look the other way. (Atria, Aug. 15)

