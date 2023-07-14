10 noteworthy books for July and August

At the height of her drug addiction, Hardin, a suburban soccer mom, resorted to stealing credit cards from her neighbors’ mailboxes. When the law finally caught up to her, everyone in her cul-de-sac watched as she was handcuffed and hauled away to the Santa Cruz county jail. Homeless, jobless, friendless and now childless, she rebuilt her life, navigating incarceration by earning the respect of her fellow inmates. Release and recovery allowed her to reinvent herself as a ghostwriter, yet even with her newfound professional success, she kept herself isolated from others because of her shame about what she had done. Hardin’s progress from addict to shame to redemption started with self-acceptance, and her memoir illustrates how a person’s future should never be written off because of past mistakes. (Simon & Schuster, Aug. 1)