Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 THE COVENANT OF WATER (Grove, $32). By Abraham Verghese. Generations of a family from South India’s Malabar Coast contend with the same affliction — at least one member of each generation dies by drowning. Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie. ArrowRight 2 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

3 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

4 HAPPY PLACE (Berkley, $27). By Emily Henry. At a friend group’s annual getaway, one couple hides the fact that they have split.

5 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

6 FOURTH WING (Red Tower Books, $29.99). By Rebecca Yarros. A young woman competes to secure a spot at an elite war college for dragon riders.

7 YELLOWFACE (William Morrow, $30). By R.F. Kuang. An author who stole a competitor’s work must decide how far she will go to protect the secret behind her success.

8 THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND (Little, Brown; $30). By Elin Hilderbrand. A woman invites the most significant people from each phase of her life to join her for a weekend in Nantucket.

9 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

10 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 THE ART THIEF (Knopf, $28). By Michael Finkel. Over three hundred art objects were stolen by one man who kept them in a secret room.

4 PAGEBOY (Flatiron, $29.99). By Elliot Page. The Academy Award-nominated actor discusses his experiences coming to terms with his queer and transgender identity.

5 BEYOND THE STORY (Flatiron, $45). By BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.) Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.). A behind-the-scenes account of the K-pop boy band BTS and their journey to global stardom.

6 OUTLIVE (Harmony, $32). By Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford. A physician offers alternate ways of looking at aging and longevity.

7 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

8 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

9 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

10 WHAT AN OWL KNOWS (Penguin Press, $30). By Jennifer Ackerman. A scientific immersion into the world of owls and an exploration of their impact on human history.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 16. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

