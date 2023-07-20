All the books Barack Obama is reading this summer

The list also boosts literary careers in subtler ways. After it comes out, booksellers may promote an author’s previous books more heavily, McLean said. Sales of Hanya Yanagihara’s “To Paradise” actually dipped in the weeks immediately following the list’s release, she noted — but sales of her 2015 novel, “A Little Life,” spiked.
And it may spur publishers to order more printings or a paperback edition of a book. “It means they’re going to need to keep that book in print,” McLean said. “That book is going to reach a new level of future security.”
“I think that his lists have perhaps gotten even more popular in the past six, seven years,” said Michael Taeckens, a book publicist who has had several clients land on the list. “There’s a real nostalgia factor.”
Here are all the titles on this summer’s list (and you can check out which four books we guessed correctly):