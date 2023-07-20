Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Art reveals and conceals. Fiction is a noble pursuit and a fool’s errand. An attempt to convey true feeling, and a pack of lies. These are just some of the paradoxes Tom Rachman explores in “The Imposters,” a witty novel about a Dutch novelist named Dora Frenhofer whose life has become a jumble of fact and fiction.

“The Imposters” consists of a mix of Frenhofer’s wildly inventive stories about people in moments of crisis, disappointment and revelation, interleaved with Frenhofer’s own diary entries. In the stories, a woman appears at the parole hearing for an accomplice to the murder of her children. A writer speaking at a literary festival discovers that the line outside the auditorium is not for him. A father cares for his chronically ill son and debates how far to nurture a relationship with the boy’s newly discovered half-sister. Are these tales at least partly true? What is truth in fiction, anyway? Rachman plays with these questions as he presents these tales as the work of his protagonist — her name a nod to the crazed painter in Balzac’s 1831 story about art and inspiration, “Le Chef-D’oeuvre Inconnu” titled in English “The Unknown Masterpiece.”

Playfully, Rachman undermines 73-year-old Frenhofer as an author. By all accounts, she is a has-been. “I never hear of her books anymore” says her ex, Alan. Her husband thinks she is losing her mind. But while some consider Frenhofer irrelevant and pixelated, her writing remains cogent. Her tale “A writer from the festival” is both funny and poignant as a novelist named Danny Levittan waits breathlessly for a text from his agent, Nell — and then when it finally arrives, he absorbs the bad news. “Fifteen editors … have had the pleasure of reading his manuscript. Fifteen turned it down.” A story of loss in India follows an Indian bureaucrat, Mr. Bhatt and a young American traveler, Theo who both end up plunging into the Ganges river. The conceit is far-fetched, distracting, but as we make our way into the story it works, and we feel for Mr. Bhatt who is fighting for life, and for Theo, who dives in after him and then struggles, “his breath too fast to catch.” In perhaps the best of these stories, a young man named Amir is arrested and tortured for images on the cellphone he carries when he flies home for his father’s burial. We absorb Amir’s horror, his dissociation, his shock. Zipped into a bag with another prisoner, “Amir’s arteries swell, blood rushing around his body. The disgusting animal beside him parts those lips, leaning to Amir’s ear. ‘Are you hurt?’”

Meanwhile, Frenhofer’s life is quiet, her mind fuzzy. “I can’t concentrate. I keep rereading the same line” she writes in her diary. Frenhofer’s ruminations during covid lockdown are not nearly as interesting as the activities of her protagonists. The individuals who headline stories emerge as key figures in the author’s life — her “estranged daughter,” her “former lover,” her “missing brother,” her “last remaining friend.” They take center stage in riveting and accomplished dramas of their own. Of course, the triumph of Frenhofer’s characters is also a tribute to her artistry — but she may not have the capacity to appreciate this.

Increasingly self-absorbed, contemplating her own image on Zoom, Frenhofer muses, “What I need is to work. Yet I’m haunted by the phantom of people watching me on devices.” How, Frenhofer wonders, did she become “a bespectacled elderly woman peering into the mirror?” Fearing dementia, she vows “to end her time,” even as she brings her characters to life.

Readers who enjoy literary complexity will relish a book that reads like the love child of Cynthia Ozick and Tom Stoppard. Smart, frustrated, regretful, Dora Frenhofer could be Ruth Puttermesser’s sister. When Danny Levittan meets Frenhofer at the book festival, they spar like characters in a Stoppard play.

“What kind of fiction do you write?” he asks.

“The sad kind, where nothing happens, then it ends.”

“I might be one of your characters.”

“Oh, you are. Are you only realizing that now?"

In fact, a great deal happens in “The Imposters” — and not just the surreal meeting of author and character. This is a novel about storytelling, but it’s also about living. Kindness, cruelty, love, vanity, anger, loneliness and yes, sadness feature here. Rachman riffs brilliantly on art and the imagination, but he writes best about the human heart.

Allegra Goodman’s novels include “The Chalk Artist,” “The Cookbook Collector,” “Intuition,” and, most recently, “Sam.”

The Imposters

By Tom Rachman

Little, Brown. 352 pp. $29

