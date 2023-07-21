Staff Picks: Lawrence and Nabokov, before WWI, a chef’s memoir, and more

What Book World writers and editors are reading now

By
July 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
In Staff Picks, Book World editors and writers share what they’ve been reading off the clock. We hope you’ll be spurred to read some of these books, and in turn, we’d love to know what you’ve enjoyed lately so we can add to our piles.

‘Properties of Thirst,’ by Marianne Wiggins (2022)

Nora Krug, editor

I was lucky enough this summer to have a longtime librarian as a house guest. Who better to offer a book recommendation (other than the contributors to this column)? So, I asked my friend: What’s the best book you have read this year? Without skipping a beat, he answered: “Properties of Thirst,” by Marianne Wiggins, which came out in paperback in May. Conveniently, this book was already on my TBR pile. In fact, I had wanted to write a feature about it because of its amazing backstory. Wiggins was nearly finished writing the book when, in 2016, she had a massive stroke. The Pulitzer finalist (and ex-wife of Salman Rushdie), now 75, not only lost the ability to write but forgot what she had already written. She enlisted the help of her daughter, Lara Porzak, to help her complete the 517-page novel. In the afterword, Lara describes the experience in poignant detail: Over the course of several years, she read the book aloud to her mother multiple times, until the characters came to feel like Lara and Marianne’s family. Mother and daughter chatted “about their daily shenanigans and potential adventures, anything to bring them back into the fabric of Mom’s memory.” Through this “powerful alchemy,” Lara writes, “art happened: the process of finishing the novel shifted from being an impossible burden to the very life-affirming thing that helped us to heal.” I am only about 50 pages into this sweeping, poetic novel — about a California rancher and his family fighting, among other enemies, Los Angeles over water rights — and I am already hooked.

‘Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality,’ by Sarah McBride (2018)

Becky Meloan, editorial aide

Reading The Post’s recent survey of trans Americans got me thinking about a powerful book — “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality,” by Sarah McBride. Now a Delaware state senator and recently announced candidate for the U.S. House, McBride wrote her life story before she was elected to office. Interested in politics from a young age, and also deeply certain she would someday need to tell her parents that she wasn’t a boy like they thought she was, she grew up believing that eventually coming out as a trans woman would make it impossible to pursue her political ambitions. Being unable to live in the world the way she saw herself finally became unbearable during her senior year of college. Taking baby steps, she came out to friends, family, classmates and mentors, and fortunately found the responses varied but affirming. As she came to terms with her identity, she continued down the political path she had always dreamed of — campaigning for Beau Biden in Delaware, and working to pass LGBTQ legislation in Delaware and later in the Obama White House. Her candid, down-to-earth memoir is a gift to those who seek to understand more about the personal and public journeys trans people face in today’s world.

‘The Loneliest Americans,’ by Jay Caspian Kang (2021)

Sophia Nguyen, news and features writer

A little after 10 a.m. on June 29, I downloaded the PDF of the Supreme Court’s opinion on affirmative action — it was long, and a lot of people were doing exactly the same thing, so it took awhile — and then CTRL-F’ed for “Asian.” Is it strange to say that I got more hits than I’d expected? The case, and the conversation surrounding it, theoretically concerned Asian Americans; yet they (I suppose “we”) felt peculiarly incidental. Reading the internet that day felt like being stuck in traffic on the freeway: loud, tense, unmoving but somehow inducing motion sickness.

In other words, it felt like the right time to revisit Jay Caspian Kang’s bracing 2021 book, “The Loneliest Americans.” Lacing reporting with polemic, it’s almost the opposite of a racial explainer: It’s restless, cranky, a rare combination of conceptually rigorous and journalistically curious. It’s the kind of book you think with and argue about, and that makes you feel — maybe foolishly — finally, we’re getting somewhere.

‘Juno Loves Legs,’ by Karl Geary (2023)

Ron Charles, fiction critic

A few weeks ago in our free Book Club newsletter, I asked for examples of curious differences between U.S. and British book jackets. When a reader directed me to Karl Geary’s new novel, “Juno Loves Legs,” I couldn’t resist delving beneath its cover(s). This is the story of Juno, a sharp-witted Irish girl in the 1980s who’s too defiant to find peace in her dysfunctional home or her brutal Catholic school. “I was a lot,” she admits. “I was too much.” But her alcoholic father and toxic neighborhood would be too much for anyone. Depressed by poverty and social isolation, Juno experiences moments of peace by burying herself in the woods with flowers and pretending to be dead. She finds refuge only in her friendship with another young misfit, a gay classmate she nicknames Legs. “We couldn’t be hurt,” she says, “not when the other was there.” Alas, that’s not entirely true. The tropes of Irish tragedy arrive with predictable regularity in these pages, but the raw, lilting poetry of Juno’s voice provides a series of heartbreaking revelations.

‘The Rainbow,’ by D.H. Lawrence (1915) and ‘Despair,’ by Vladimir Nabokov (1937)

Becca Rothfeld, nonfiction critic

In high school, I loved the novels of D.H. Lawrence. I am generally not much of a re-reader — I am too plagued by anxiety that, on my death bed, I will regret having read “Lolita” four times when I have yet to read “Middlemarch” even once — but I do make a point of returning to books I was too young to appreciate when I first happened upon them. For no reason other than hunger for an Undertaking and the vague suspicion that his unabashed sensuality makes him summery, I set out to read all of Lawrence’s novels, beginning with “The Rainbow.” Does the prose hold up? In a way, it holds up all too well. It is exactly the sort of thing I loved when I was a teenager, full of unmitigated sex, death and profundity. The writing is beautiful, but it is also surging, and I am no longer in an appropriately ecstatic mood.

So I defected to an author for whom I am always in the mood. My personal email address involves Nabokov’s name, and I decided to read all his novels. I started with “Mary,” his debut, which is about a Russian exile pining for his first love and his homeland as he languishes in Berlin; it is not Nabokov’s best, but it is already lovely, dense with lushly redolent description. Next I turned to “Despair,” his seventh novel, which is unmistakably the work of the master. The narrator is a classically Nabokovian trickster, a supercilious and scheming aesthete prone to dark sexual fantasy and meta-textual forays. It is well worth reading, but I know that the best is yet to come. Let hot Nabokov summer commence!

‘The Atheist in the Attic,’ by Samuel R. Delany (2018)

Jacob Brogan, editor

As Julian Lucas writes in a magnificent recent New Yorker profile, Samuel R. Delany begins his days with an “atheist’s prayer, hailing faraway celestial bodies with a litany inspired by the seventeenth-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza.” It’s an apt connection, because Spinoza, our greatest thinker of the relationships between bodies — the way they push and pull one another, but also the way they caress and inspire — has long been a resource for the queer imagination. And Delany, who is best known for his often-experimental science fiction novels, has spent his long and very queer career imagining the many ways that bodies of all kinds can come together.

The Atheist in the Attic,” a novella that may be his final work of prose fiction, is a strange but fitting artifact in the arc of his career. It claims to be a series of diary entries by the mathematician and philosopher Gottfried Leibniz documenting his (wholly imagined) visit to the home of Spinoza. At its heart is a dizzying conversation between two of history’s greatest minds in a way that could have been rendered only by one of our most brilliant living writers.

It is a challenging book in the way that visiting Delany himself — an experience that Lucas perfectly captures in his profile — can be. But as is often the case with Delany’s writing, its rewards lie in sitting with those challenges. (Those new to Delany’s work may want to instead begin with “Nova,” “Trouble on Triton” or my favorite, “Tales of Nevèrÿon.”) As Delany has Leibniz observe, “Well, thinking about what’s not supposed to require thinking, that is philosophy, no?” Having spent decades thinking about topics once deemed below consideration, Delany has given us ample reasons to go on philosophizing, endlessly and expansively.

‘Blood, Bones & Butter: The Inadvertent Education of a Reluctant Chef,’ by Gabrielle Hamilton (2011)

Jill Pellettieri, editor

I cook more in the summer, so it seemed like the perfect time to turn to Hamilton’s book about her life and career. I enjoyed a meal at Hamilton’s now-shuttered restaurant Prune almost a decade and a half ago, and I can still remember the succulent pork belly I ate, a food that I’d never liked much before and that I’ve never liked much since. Plus, a good food memoir is almost always my thing. But Hamilton’s book is not just for lovers of the genre. The book has the same cozy intimacy as her restaurant. Hamilton invites readers into her life experiences, describing the relationships that shaped her with the same care and precision she brings to her cooking. She writes of her mother: “So what is there to make of the simplistic thing I’ve come to utter in explanation, which is so drab, so monochromatic, so water on top of ice even though it’s the most direct, most distilled path from my heart to my mouth: I feel better without her.” Her descriptions of food are so striking she can make even the most dedicated carnivore salivate for a 35-cent tin of sardines. Prune may have closed, but thankfully readers can still revel in Hamilton’s artistry through her writing.

‘Thunder at Twilight: Vienna 1913-1914,’ by Frederic Morton (1989) and ‘1913: The Year Before the Storm,’ by Florian Illies (2013)

John Williams, Book World editor

I have a decent-size shelf of acclaimed books about World War I at home, a few of which I’ve even read, and yet the full motivations and contours of the epochal conflict — true to its reputation — still elude my understanding. I have my sights set for soon on a couple of other big accounts of the era, including Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August,” but for now I’m reading about one of history’s great unknowing prologues, the year before the war. Frederic Morton’s “Thunder at Twilight” takes us to Vienna in the months before the assassination of Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo. We get energetic narrative portraits of Ferdinand and his political rivals; of Freud and Jung; and, with deep foreshadowing of the second global cataclysm that would come, of Stalin and Hitler. Florian Illies’s “1913” is a more intentionally fragmented, impressionistic diary of sorts, proceeding through the year month by month and focusing more on artistic figures (Kafka, Picasso, Klimt, Stravinsky …) than political ones. Each book might make history too digestible by (at least) half, but when it comes to a time that sent the world into a senseless spiral of horrors, it’s hard to mind.

‘Last Post,’ by Frederic Raphael (2023)

Michael Dirda, columnist

Frederic Raphael is a British novelist, essayist and screenwriter, whose films include “Darling,” starring Julie Christie, for which he won an Academy Award. In recent years he’s been writing various sorts of memoirs. The latest, the curiously structured “Last Post,” consists of essay-length letters addressed to dead friends, mentors and frenemies — these include literary critic George Steiner, book editor Tom Maschler, composer and lyricist Leslie Bricusse, artist Michael Ayrton and many others. The “letters” are all essentially accounts of Raphael’s association with these eminences, coupled with critical appreciations of their achievements. Each addresses its recipient as though he or she were still alive, as in the opening to that for director Stanley Kubrick: “Dear Stanley, Did I ever hear you laugh or see you smile?” This second-person approach does take getting used to.

Two other things make Raphael’s pieces remarkable. First, they are packed with scandalous, sometimes vengeful anecdotes about Fleet Street, publishing, the London literary scene and the international film world. Second, Raphael writes extravagantly pun-filled, allusion-rich prose, as if S.J. Perelman had done really, really well in classics at Cambridge.

While the full dazzle of Raphael’s verbal fireworks requires extensive quotation, he can also be wryly concise. Of a celebrity couple, he notes: “If not yet married, you were certainly joined at the hype.”

“Last Post” has been my bedside book for the past week, and I’ve only begun to sample its dubious pleasures.

