Greg Marshall’s memoir is about being born with cerebral palsy and not being told about it until he was 30, while his mother endured one cancer diagnosis after another and his father died of ALS at 55. So it feels weird to say that “ Leg ” is hilarious, but it’s true. The exploits of the Marshalls are those of a family that refuses to be buried by hardship and instead develops a great sense of humor.

Marshall’s mother was steadfastly against giving him the label of cerebral palsy; for her, he was not disabled, he just had “tight tendons.” The ruse went on until Marshall needed to apply for health insurance and discovered the diagnosis in his childhood records. He dragged his leg through tryouts in children’s theater, danced across the stage as the scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” and limped through France on a school trip, with his dad tagging along as a chaperone. At a French nude beach, Marshall’s father tried to make small talk while his son’s “arms remained frozen at my midsection as I shuffled in the sand like C-3PO navigating the pesky dunes of Tatooine.” When Marshall confronts his mother, she curses his father for dying and leaving her to take the heat, though it seems too late for Marshall to be angry about it. But it’s not all laughs — or is it? Marshall’s memoir is also a gay coming-of-age story. After a sexual awakening involving a back massager, Marshall came out to his parents and into the knowledge that people aren’t always who they say they are. And some secrets are more dangerous than others. “Leg” never slows in its energy, hope and warmth. (Abrams, $28)