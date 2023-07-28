Four new memoirs find strength and humor in struggles

New books by JoAnna Novak, Greg Marshall, Beth Nguyen and Fern Brady

Review by
July 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
‘Contradiction Days: An Artist on the Verge of Motherhood,’ by JoAnna Novak

While pregnant, the poet and novelist JoAnna Novak embarked on a grant-supported three weeks in Taos, N.M., to write a book about the monastic painter Agnes Martin. The result, “Contradiction Days,” is messy, filled with rage and unabashedly sexy. Novak was in a full-blown panic about whether it was possible to be a mother and an artist, or rather, whether it was possible for her to be herself and a mother, or herself and a mother and an artist. Martin’s polar-opposite experience, as an artist who cut ties to devote herself to art, made her an alluring subject: “Perhaps her high-desert solitude — the ideal state for the artist — is so alluring to me because achieving it is not only elusive and hard, but, carrying the baby, a biological impossibility.”

Novak writes viscerally about her struggle with anorexia when she was younger, how it reared its head during her pregnancy, and her anxiety about the loss of not only her attention (“I didn’t want to see like a pregnant woman”) but also her body (“How magnificently fat would I be at the end of nine months?”). In a society that promotes images of blissful motherhood, Novak’s book is an exhilarating, freeing read, evoking the work of Kate Zambreno and Maggie Nelson, writing through and of the body. She writes powerfully about her own experience and the pristine, nearly divine beauty of Martin’s work. This book should be read by anyone interested in women’s experience of making art. At the end of her experiment, Novak’s “contradiction days” show her that her mythologizing of Martin’s solitude and isolation is only “reflecting the qualities most damning in me.” She realizes that, in Martin, “I was looking for a way to see my own life anew.” (Catapult, $26)

‘Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew From It,’ by Greg Marshall

Greg Marshall’s memoir is about being born with cerebral palsy and not being told about it until he was 30, while his mother endured one cancer diagnosis after another and his father died of ALS at 55. So it feels weird to say that “Leg” is hilarious, but it’s true. The exploits of the Marshalls are those of a family that refuses to be buried by hardship and instead develops a great sense of humor.

Marshall’s mother was steadfastly against giving him the label of cerebral palsy; for her, he was not disabled, he just had “tight tendons.” The ruse went on until Marshall needed to apply for health insurance and discovered the diagnosis in his childhood records. He dragged his leg through tryouts in children’s theater, danced across the stage as the scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” and limped through France on a school trip, with his dad tagging along as a chaperone. At a French nude beach, Marshall’s father tried to make small talk while his son’s “arms remained frozen at my midsection as I shuffled in the sand like C-3PO navigating the pesky dunes of Tatooine.” When Marshall confronts his mother, she curses his father for dying and leaving her to take the heat, though it seems too late for Marshall to be angry about it. But it’s not all laughs — or is it? Marshall’s memoir is also a gay coming-of-age story. After a sexual awakening involving a back massager, Marshall came out to his parents and into the knowledge that people aren’t always who they say they are. And some secrets are more dangerous than others. “Leg” never slows in its energy, hope and warmth. (Abrams, $28)

‘Owner of a Lonely Heart,’ by Beth Nguyen

Beth Nguyen’s new memoir tells of coming to terms with her experience as a refugee when her mother was left behind in Vietnam during the American war. Nguyen was only 8 months old when she came to America with her father and sister. Though her mother eventually settled in Boston, Nguyen wouldn’t meet her until age 19, and the hole carved into her life by the absence was permanent. Once she became a mother herself, Nguyen was more curious about those years in Vietnam, when her mother was left alone. The “lonely heart” of this book is enveloped in walls upon walls of silence. “Once you are gone, it gets easier to stay gone.” After short visits, Nguyen writes, “I am always leaving my mother.” Parallels with the loss of that relationship appear in the act of parenting itself. “To be a mother is to be in a vague, permanent state of fear of loss.”

Nguyen, to some, is also in a constant state of foreignness. A White boyfriend’s family, in a deeply misguided overture, took her to see “Miss Saigon” in Chicago, a modernization of the opera “Madama Butterfly,” the story of a Vietnamese woman who is “a sex object, and everything about her life, her body, her story, is disposable.” Even Nguyen’s given name, Bich, is an entry wound. “Your name is what? people would say. How do you spell that? Sometimes they would laugh in my face,” she writes. “Years later, it was not the thrill I thought it was supposed to be to see my name in print.” But as Nguyen puts these experiences into writing, a healing recognition occurs, most movingly through her children, who are able to see and validate things she cannot. “We do not outrun our origins,” she writes. “If we don’t contend, they will contend with us.” (Scribner, $27)

‘Strong Female Character,’ by Fern Brady

Scottish comedian Fern Brady spent most of her life feeling “like an alien in a meat suit,” prone to inexplicable rages and self-harm. Her behavior landed her in a psychiatric facility in high school, and her parents were constantly kicking her out of their home. At 34, Brady finally received a diagnosis of autism, and suddenly, the “inexplicable” nature of her struggles over the years had an explanation — the violent breakdowns a result of constant masking, a practice of performing certain behaviors to appear neurotypical.

Brady is very funny. But she responsibly and powerfully intends more than just a sad-but-humorous recounting of her experience. Recalling how she worked as a stripper to pay her rent during college, she points out: “The othering of sex workers gives all the good girls a boost, something that helps them feel like their lives, their notions of behaving respectably, their gender performance, their church weddings and the subsequent thanklessness of unpaid childcare is somehow okay; rewarding even. It’s an elegant piece of stand-up that made me laugh in spite of myself.”

For a long time, autism was seen as a male disorder, and women, particularly women of color, still struggle to receive a diagnosis. Brady argues that conventional social rules need more interrogation, because meltdowns — intense and uncontrollable physical responses to overwhelming stimuli — aren’t just inconvenient for autistic people; they are dangerous. (Brady cites several examples of people with autism who were killed by police, including Kayden Clarke and Elijah McClain.) Though Brady is annoyed that we’re this far into the 21st century and she still has to explain all this (“I know that if I’d kept anything back or secret I’d inadvertently be giving the message that it’s shameful”), any reader of “Strong Female Character” will be glad she did. (Harmony, $25)

Jessica Ferri is the owner of Womb House Books and the author, most recently, of “Silent Cities San Francisco.”

