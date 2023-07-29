Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We begin in the summer of 2003, in Kinlough, a town on the west coast of Ireland, with six 15-year-olds, three boys and three girls, perched on their bikes, preparing to hurtle down a steep hill and through a narrow gap at the bottom where the path meets the main road. “The idea is to go cycling down the hill and then pedal blind through the gap, cutting clean and unscathed across the road.” And we think: Oh, no! Something terrible’s going to happen!

And it is. But not now, not this, and it’s a good long while before we find out what. “Kala,” Colin Walsh’s debut novel, is a master class in building suspense. When “the gang” reassembles in Kinlough in 2018, two are missing: Kala, who disappeared in 2003, and Aidan, who … well, we don’t know. His funeral is mentioned, and “everything Auntie Pauline went through” with him. Then there’s Mush, still in Kinlough, working in his mother’s cafe, keeping his head down to hide his scars. How did he get them? Helen, self-exiled in Canada. Why? Aoife; where is she? And finally, Joe, a celebrity rocker, the one who made it. Or did he? He’s come home to open a club, favoring a damaged arm and nursing his fragile ego on Instagram.

Once Joe’s return and an impending wedding bring the old friends together, the discovery of human remains (guess whose) stirs up the past, which unfolds in alternating stories told by Mush, Helen and Joe. These voices, distinct but with the shared features of a family resemblance, are at least as intriguing as any of the events they describe. Helen gives us a taste of coming into the other girls’ orbit as an outsider at 15: “I nodded along when they talked about shifting — French kissing — and told me about a boy called the Ride.” The girls sometimes spied on the Ride and his friends. “But they did not say ‘we spy,’ they said ‘we perve.’ They did not say ‘good-looking lads,’ they said ‘the talent.’” And Kala, listening to a CD: “She shouted that this tune was brilliant. Not brilliant; class. Not just class; pure class. That was how they talked in Kinlough.”

Now an outsider again, Helen, a freelance journalist just off a story about missing Indigenous women in Canada, brings a new perspective into the mix, with observations like, “Grief is like falling in love; it is always narcissistic,” or, “This was something I recognized as essential to girlhood: the endless act of getting ready, as though some inevitable something would deliver us into life.” Helen, Mush remarks, “has to dress up her emotions in attitude, the way I dress up mine in quiet.” But then, as he recalls Kala saying: “Quiet’s not peaceful, man. Quiet is when the monsters come out.”

And come out they do. But until the end of the book, when the murderous mayhem goes full throttle (Mush: “Then things happened pure fast”), Walsh manages a deft balance between adolescent angst and ecstasy — discoveries bringing horror, sorrow and joy — and the more deliberate, often elegiac reflections of adulthood, reckoning with the promises of the past. And these moments, for the most part, emerge naturally from the action, which escalates in such a gradual way that you don’t realize until too late that you’ve entered Crazy Land: child abuse, incest, illegitimate birth, abductions, corruption, dog fights, men … in werewolf masks?

One thing’s for certain: As we get to know these characters, they do not, as Joe claims invariably happens, “shed one layer of mystery after another, the dismal burlesque towards their inevitable ordinariness.” With revelation upon revelation, their ordinariness seems all the more mysterious, and this first-time novelist all the more masterly at writing in such an original voice.

Ellen Akins is the author of four novels and a collection of stories, “World Like a Knife.”

Kala

By Colin Walsh

Doubleday. 402 pp. $28

