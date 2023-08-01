2023 Booker longlist includes ‘If I Survive You’ and ‘This Other Eden’

Harding’s debut, “Tinkers,” won the Pulitzer Prize and became an unexpected bestseller. His third novel takes place in 1911 in a mixed-race community off the coast of Maine, which has started to attract the supposedly benevolent attention of mainlanders. In her review for The Washington Post, Wendy Smith wrote: “Harding’s finely wrought prose shows us a community that refuses to see itself through the judgmental eyes of others, a society composed of people who give their neighbors the same latitude to go their own way that they claim for themselves.”