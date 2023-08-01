2023 Booker longlist includes ‘If I Survive You’ and ‘This Other Eden’

From here, this cohort will be trimmed to a shortlist of six books, announced on Sept. 21. The winner will be announced late November.
Here are the books that made the longlist:
‘This Other Eden,’ by Paul Harding
Harding’s debut, “Tinkers,” won the Pulitzer Prize and became an unexpected bestseller. His third novel takes place in 1911 in a mixed-race community off the coast of Maine, which has started to attract the supposedly benevolent attention of mainlanders. In her review for The Washington Post, Wendy Smith wrote: “Harding’s finely wrought prose shows us a community that refuses to see itself through the judgmental eyes of others, a society composed of people who give their neighbors the same latitude to go their own way that they claim for themselves.”
‘A Spell of Good Things,’ by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀
Adébáyọ̀, who was born in Lagos, is quickly gaining a reputation for her incisive portraits of desire, class and social upheaval in modern Nigeria. Her second book, the novelist said on the podcast the Maris Review, is “very much a novel about Nigeria and what it means to live in Nigeria” — including the reality that “you need to have a backup to your backup plan. Because you can’t really rely on public infrastructure. You can’t really rely on systems.”
‘Prophet Song,’ by Paul Lynch
Lynch has typically explored historical settings and true events: Jon Michaud described his previous novel, “Grace,” about the Irish Potato Famine, as “a moving work of lyrical and at times hallucinatory beauty” in his review for The Post. But in “Prophet Song,” out in the U.K. in September, Lynch looks to the near future, presenting a dystopian vision of the decline of democracy in Ireland.
‘The House of Doors,’ by Tan Twan Eng
The Malaysian author’s third novel — he is now three for three on Booker nominations — riffs on W. Somerset Maugham’s “The Letter,” and also fictionalizes the British novelist. “No doubt he’d have bridled at how Tan paints him here,” noted the Guardian’s review, adding, “In all other respects, though, he’d probably approve of the story and hear his own voice in its pages.”
‘The Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray
Murray’s latest book is a family saga set in the Midlands of Ireland. He is “unafraid to tempt sentimentality, to write directly at his deep themes, to employ shameless cliffhangers,” wrote Jess Walter in The Post in 2010, reviewing “Skippy Dies,” which was longlisted for the Booker that year. “And he’s talented enough to get away with most of it.”
‘If I Survive You,’ by Jonathan Escoffery
This collection of linked stories, about the struggles of a Caribbean family in Florida, is largely narrated by the younger son, Trelawney. Much of the material is drawn from the author’s life — but unlike his protagonist, he left Miami: “In a way, I was writing about my fears,” Escoffery told NPR’s Terry Gross, adding, “I just didn’t think that there would be that much opportunity back there for me. And yet I wondered.”
‘Study for Obedience,’ by Sarah Bernstein
Bernstein has drawn comparisons to Claire-Louise Bennett and Emma Cline, and her second novel, which will be published in the U.S. later this month, follows an unnamed narrator moving to a remote, unnamed town where strange things seem to be happening to the residents’ animals and crops.
‘Western Lane,’ by Chetna Maroo
An 11-year-old reeling from her mother’s death finds refuge in squash competitions in this debut novel. “Given all this, you might expect ‘Western Lane’ to feel formulaic, but it doesn’t,” the Guardian said. “It feels like the work of a writer who knows what they want to do, and who has the rare ability to do it.”
‘Old God’s Time,’ by Sebastian Barry
“It is a measure of our distraction that Sebastian Barry — one of the best writers in the English language — is not better known in this country,” wrote The Post’s Marie Arana in 2014. Though Barry is best known for his historical fiction, his latest is a detective story about a retired policeman asked for help on a cold case.
‘In Ascension,’ by Martin MacInnes
The sole sci-fi novel to make the Booker longlist, “In Ascension” sends a marine biologist named Leigh on deep-sea exploration and into possible alien encounters. The Scotsman called it “both stellar and grounded; an exemplar of what the novel alone can still do.”
‘All the Little Bird-Hearts,’ by Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow
Lloyd-Barlow’s debut takes place during a fateful summer when a charming couple moves next door to Sunday Forrester, an autistic single mother, upending her family’s carefully ordered world.
‘Pearl,’ by Siân Hughes
Inspired by a medieval poem of the same name, Hughes tells the story of a woman, Marianne, who becomes fascinated by the poem as she grapples with her family’s secrets. “The degree of difficulty in writing a book of this sort — at once quiet and hugely ambitious — is very high,” the Booker judges said. “It’s a book that will be passed from hand to hand for a long time to come.”
‘How to Build a Boat,’ by Elaine Feeney
This is the second novel by Feeney, who is also a playwright and poet. Like much of her work, it takes place in western Ireland, where she is raising two sons in the same house where she grew up. “I know that might sound quite claustrophobic, but I think that the west of Ireland is a very difficult place to define. There’s a beauty, it’s difficult, it’s unyielding, it’s magical, it’s quite brutal. I will die here,” she told the Irish Times in April. “But I also want to buck that trend of writers leaving to reflect on the place and to be able to speak honestly about it.”