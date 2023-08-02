Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 FOURTH WING (Red Tower Books, $29.99). By Rebecca Yarros. A young woman competes to secure a spot at an elite war college for dragon riders. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

3 THE COVENANT OF WATER (Grove, $32). By Abraham Verghese. Generations of a family from South India’s Malabar Coast all contend with the same affliction — at least one member of each generation dies by drowning.

4 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

5 CROOK MANIFESTO (Doubleday, $29). By Colson Whitehead. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Harlem Shuffle” continues the story of neighborhood furniture store owner Ray Carney.

Advertisement

6 HAPPY PLACE (Berkley, $27). By Emily Henry. At a friend group’s annual getaway, one couple hides the fact that they have split.

7 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

8 YELLOWFACE (William Morrow, $30). By R. F. Kuang. An author who stole a competitor’s work must decide how far she will go to protect the secret behind her success.

9 SOMEBODY’S FOOL (Knopf, $29). By Richard Russo. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author concludes his trilogy about the denizens of upstate New York’s North Bath.

10 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

Advertisement

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 BAKING YESTERYEAR (DK, $32). By B. Dylan Hollis. A decade-by-decade look at highlights and lowlights of baking recipes from the 20th century.

4 THE ART THIEF (Knopf, $28). By Michael Finkel. Over 300 art objects were stolen by one man who kept them in a secret room.

5 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

6 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

Advertisement

7 OUTLIVE (Harmony, $32). By Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford. A physician offers alternate ways of looking at aging and longevity.

8 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

9 PAGEBOY (Flatiron, $29.99). By Elliot Page. The Academy Award-nominated actor discusses his experiences coming to terms with his queer and transgender identity.

10 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 30. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)