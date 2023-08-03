John Romero is most famous for designing a video game about killing demons, but he seems like a guy who’s made peace with his own.
“I grew to expect bad things to happen, so when they didn’t, that was good enough for me,” he writes.
There’s no hint of cynicism in his writing. Instead you’ll find gratitude and appreciation. The shelter of his young imagination, he posits, would later fuel the creativity that made him one of the true pioneers in video games. He eventually helped create “Doom,” a 1993 first-person shooter whose impact can’t be understated. Ideas from “Doom” would define and shape gaming and internet culture, its influence omnipresent throughout the 21st century in games like the multibillion-dollar Call of Duty series and “Fortnite.”
“Doom Guy” is at its best and most valuable when Romero invites the reader into his brain. His storytelling benefits from his hyperthymesia, a rare condition that gives him exceptional memory across his entire life. The Arizona native describes in great detail his humble upbringing as a Mexican American and a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, how a troubled marriage forced his family toward Northern California, and his passion for and eventual career in programming.
Romero also clarifies his famous partnership with his Id Software collaborator and “Doom” co-creator John Carmack. The closest tech parallel is Apple’s co-founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, hot and cold creatives who challenged each other while mutually benefiting from each other’s energy and talents. Carmack built the tools Romero would use to design games, and their work together opened up new possibilities for the game industry. As with the Beatles, their eventual split was historic, and their supposed mutual bitterness became a popular myth. Romero dispels much of that and shifts blame to his own inability to address conflicts and identify unhappiness in others.
Rare is the genius in pop culture who is well adjusted and a clear thinker. Romero is both, but most important, he is generous. He is generous in his layman-friendly descriptions of computer jargon. He is generous with his parents, who expected failure from their son but were instead rewarded with riches (or, in his father’s case, good rehab treatment). He is generous to his former colleagues, painting them in a warm light, with admiration for their talents even when he doesn’t share their vision.
There’s a link between what Romero accomplishes in his memoir and the energy that enabled his earlier success. Generosity drove the tiny “Doom” team’s desire to share their work with the world. They made two groundbreaking decisions as a result: Part of the game would be freely available on the early internet as “shareware,” and all the tools they built and used would be available for others. This helped popularize a new culture and industry of distributing software and modifying existing games, empowering users to create the experiences they wanted.
“Doom Guy” isn’t just a compelling read, it’s a refreshing demonstration of the truth that paradigm-shifting creative minds don’t have to be tortured, selfish or problematic. Instead, the story of “Doom” and John Romero is about how being generous with talent and knowledge, as this book is, can change the world.
Doom Guy
Life in First Person
By John Romero
Abrams. 370 pp. $27
