Five of the summer’s best and most daring graphic novels

In these comics, a birdlike monster watches over a young boy. Anaïs Nin comes into her own as a writer. And masculinity? It’s a death cult.

Review by
August 5, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Cover frame for bw-comics-summer (Pantheon/NYRC/Drawn and Quarterly)
Skip to main content

Here are five of the summer’s best, most daring comics, from examinations of the artistic process to meditations on family life.

‘Juliette or, the Ghosts Return in the Spring’ by Camille Jourdy

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Despite its melodramatic alternate title, Camille Jourdy’s “Juliette” may be the most sedate comic of the summer. It might also be the best. Translated from French by Aleshia Jensen, Jourdy’s novel follows its Parisian title character’s trip home to visit her more provincial family. Quiet chaos engulfs her when she arrives: Her sister is having an affair with a costume shop clerk who wears his merchandise to their assignations, and her divorced parents are feuding. Troubled by her own largely unspoken fears, Juliette finds unlikely comfort with a lovelorn local drunk and the lost duckling they begin to look after together.

Jourdy draws with unassuming precision, capturing her characters in simple, crisp lines that never give way to caricature. Her narrative spools out with a similarly earnest clarity, treating even her characters’ worst behaviors with the nonjudgmental generosity of an Éric Rohmer film. There are lessons here about the pull of the past and the ethics of mutual care, but most of all there is a pervasive warmth, like the sun stretching through April’s thin clouds.

‘Boys Weekend’ by Mattie Lubchansky

“Talking is reserved for when we’re really drunk or high, or about to be murdered or something,” says Sammie of male friendships early in Mattie Lubchansky’s “Boys Weekend.” It’s a statement that will be cast into relief over the course of the story, which finds the transfeminine Sammie (who, like Lubchansky, uses they/them pronouns) reluctantly joining a bachelor party gone spectacularly bad. By the end of their time on the artificial island El Campo, a sort of near-future Las Vegas where anything goes, Sammie and their former friends have gotten drunk and high, and been about to be murdered together, but talk still comes with only the greatest difficulty — when it comes at all.

Lubchansky has a kinetic visual style that brings a sense of play to even their most rigorously consolidated panel grids. There’s a sinuous quality to the book’s linework, especially, a joyful, inky slipperiness that suggests some boundaries are not as firm as we make them out to be. The grotesque pleasure palaces of El Campo are rendered with hyperbolic bemusement that admirably amplifies the building horror of Lubchansky’s story.

The book’s central metaphor — that cisheterosexual masculinity is a death cult — is a little on the nose, not least of all because Lubchansky’s narrative takes this Twitter-ready trope in a thuddingly literal direction, one further muddled by a parody of tech-bro culture that sometimes feels too broad. But that’s fine: Cisgender heterosexual masculinity often does function like a death cult, even if it’s not as explicitly Lovecraftian as the one we meet here, so you might as well be funny about it, which Lubchansky is. Ultimately, “Boys Weekend” tacks into more moving waters, largely by forgetting the boys altogether. For Sammie, what matters in the end isn’t the monstrous world they’re leaving behind but the kinder one they’re speeding toward.

‘The Last Gay Man on Earth’ by Ype Driessen

Formally speaking, Ype Driessen’s “The Last Gay Man on Earth” may be the most unusual comic of the summer. Told via photographs rather than drawings, with Driessen and many of his acquaintances playing themselves, it traces the anxious author’s attempt to decide whether to take a trip to the United States with his partner, Nico. Driessen, so neurotic that he feels “like an impostor about impostor syndrome,” spends most of the story sinking deeper and deeper into a self-parodic solipsism. By the end, he’s wandering the mysteriously empty streets alone, accompanied only by his talking robot vacuum, Chupi.

Photo comics are an old genre, especially in Europe, though they’ve largely died off even there. Today, Driessen claims, “as far as I’m aware, mine is the only autobiographical photo comic in the world.” Some of the book’s most charming sections document his attempts to create comics, but he’s equally funny when he’s crafting other images, as in a vignette that finds him trying to take the perfect Grindr selfie, only to be interrupted by a call from his mother.

‘Anaïs Nin: A Sea of Lies’ by Léonie Bischoff

In the broadest terms, Léonie Bischoff’s “Anaïs Nin: A Sea of Lies” can be read as a comic book biography of its subject. Drawing primarily on Nin’s “Henry and June” and “Incest,” it retells the stories of several of her most famous sexual and romantic entanglements. More important, though, it attempts to make sense of Nin’s effort to conceive of herself as a writer, often over the protestations of the men in her life.

It is also an astonishingly beautiful book. Bischoff’s pages are elegant, especially in their eroticism, which is as frank as it is flowered. But even the smaller details dazzle: Clouds gather in the sky like marvelous plaits of hair, and Nin’s coiffure sometimes rises like heavens. Bischoff’s visual style also aptly captures — or at least makes a case for — Nin’s self-division, as when it depicts the part of her that longs to act on her longing breaking off from her more subdued, social self to tease and torment. Bischoff’s is the rare aesthetic that makes an argument about its subject.

At times, “Sea of Lies” can be a little silly. One panel finds Nin caressing the eggplants in a grocer’s bin as she thinks of the Kama Sutra; “the images made me blush, excited.” Jenna Allen’s translation from French is businesslike and a little stiff, especially against the background of Bischoff’s sinuously vegetal art. At one point, Allen has Henry Miller claim, “I only see sex workers now.” Miller, who famously likened even Paris to “a whore,” would presumably have employed a more indelicate term, and, indeed, the original has him instead say “putains.”

These are small complaints, however. This is a book as luxuriant as a warm bath, and if the water sometimes grows cold, that, too, may be part of the pleasure.

‘The Gull Yettin’ by Joe Kessler

Wordless and experimental, Joe Kessler’s “The Gull Yettin” traces the disquieting connection between a young boy and the shape-shifting, birdlike creature that is obsessed with him. We follow the boy from the death of his family, through a perilous voyage across the water and into, for a time, the care of a woman who takes him in as if he were her own.

Kessler eschews the conventional materials and styles of contemporary cartooning, drawing some backgrounds with broad, rough crayon lines, for example, and others from abstract watercolor gradients that bleed into one another. His color palette is deliberately jarring, inclining toward uretic yellows and bleached reds. The effect is to capture something like a child’s attempt to depict the world for the benefit of a curious, concerned psychotherapist. But Kessler packs an astonishing degree of narrative and visual drama into his rough-looking designs, and his regular stylistic shifts demand that the reader learn to look anew with each passing page.

Taken as a whole, “The Gull Yettin” resembles an alien artifact, the product of an intelligence largely perpendicular to our own. But to that very extent, it represents an attempt to understand our ways of coming together, living with each other and caring for one another. In its very incongruity, it serves as an act of love.

Loading...
Loading...