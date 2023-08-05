Wordless and experimental, Joe Kessler’s “The Gull Yettin” traces the disquieting connection between a young boy and the shape-shifting, birdlike creature that is obsessed with him. We follow the boy from the death of his family, through a perilous voyage across the water and into, for a time, the care of a woman who takes him in as if he were her own.
Kessler eschews the conventional materials and styles of contemporary cartooning, drawing some backgrounds with broad, rough crayon lines, for example, and others from abstract watercolor gradients that bleed into one another. His color palette is deliberately jarring, inclining toward uretic yellows and bleached reds. The effect is to capture something like a child’s attempt to depict the world for the benefit of a curious, concerned psychotherapist. But Kessler packs an astonishing degree of narrative and visual drama into his rough-looking designs, and his regular stylistic shifts demand that the reader learn to look anew with each passing page.
Taken as a whole, “The Gull Yettin” resembles an alien artifact, the product of an intelligence largely perpendicular to our own. But to that very extent, it represents an attempt to understand our ways of coming together, living with each other and caring for one another. In its very incongruity, it serves as an act of love.