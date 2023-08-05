In the broadest terms, Léonie Bischoff’s “Anaïs Nin: A Sea of Lies” can be read as a comic book biography of its subject. Drawing primarily on Nin’s “Henry and June” and “Incest,” it retells the stories of several of her most famous sexual and romantic entanglements. More important, though, it attempts to make sense of Nin’s effort to conceive of herself as a writer, often over the protestations of the men in her life.

It is also an astonishingly beautiful book. Bischoff’s pages are elegant, especially in their eroticism, which is as frank as it is flowered. But even the smaller details dazzle: Clouds gather in the sky like marvelous plaits of hair, and Nin’s coiffure sometimes rises like heavens. Bischoff’s visual style also aptly captures — or at least makes a case for — Nin’s self-division, as when it depicts the part of her that longs to act on her longing breaking off from her more subdued, social self to tease and torment. Bischoff’s is the rare aesthetic that makes an argument about its subject.