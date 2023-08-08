Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is a moment in Khashayar J. Khabushani’s masterful debut novel, “I Will Greet the Sun Again,” when a young man named Justin goes off to join the U.S. military shortly after 9/11. Justin is Iranian, with a last name that announces it. His younger brother, known to us only as “K,” looks at the duffel bag Justin carries, with his full name stitched on it:

“Aren’t they going to say you’re with them? I ask my brother, pointing down.

“With who?

“Terrorists, I say.”

The heartbreak of this moment is one of many in this slender coming-of-age novel about K’s harrowing journey to becoming a man — and it’s nothing compared with some of the other unrelenting emotional jackhammers that will come your way. I was once trapped in a burning elevator, I was even once in an emergency airplane landing, and some of the scenes of physical, sexual and psychological violence in these pages were on par with how my heart felt locked in those unadulterated catastrophes. There were moments when I — like K, also Iranian and queer and from Southern California (but the other major valley, the San Gabriel Valley) — felt like I could not survive this book.

But I did, and now it is one of my favorite books.

This is a novel of survival and longing and love, and in many ways a modern portrait of an artist as a young man. K is the youngest of three Muslim Iranian American brothers; his parents are immigrants, and a small apartment in the San Fernando Valley is home. He is the only one of his siblings with a difficult-to-pronounce Persian name — after a king, of course — and he is also the only one who is gay. We know he will write the family’s story one day; we catch him in these early-adolescent-to-late-teen years while he is simply trying to survive it.

Home is the mixed bag it often is, but Khabushani makes the archetypes his own: the beloved mom who feels like a sister raising a home full of boys often alone; the father whose many addictions and abuses threaten any potential for harmony; his brothers, who strive for excellence in all kinds of ways unattainable to K, from the classroom to the basketball court to the company of girls. K’s prime fixation ends up being his best friend, Johnny, for whom K develops feelings — and so much of the book’s tension hovers around how much those feelings are reciprocated.

Khabushani, who was born in Van Nuys in 1992, knows how to let the landscape tell the tale. The setting limberly loops from Canoga Park to the beaches of Malibu, to Chuck E. Cheese, to a first encounter with the very haram bacon at Denny’s, all the way to Isfahan’s Grand Bazaar and back. Khabushani lets the details do the heavy lifting. The book has a refreshing dearth of simile and metaphor — the poetry is in the things, not like the things. For example, so much is accomplished in one sentence describing K’s take on a mosque’s prayer room: “But me, I like being this close, the smell of damp beards and freshly washed skin, so close that when the men bend over, placing their hands on their knees before kneeling to the floor, I’m the only one who gets to look, since everyone else, Baba included, is focusing on God.”

Khabushani trusts his reader like a writer a dozen books into his career. His stark snapshots of fraught bicultural family life sow themes organically — of sexual awakening against sexual abuse, true male camaraderie vs. L.A. gang initiation theatrics, the unflagging undercurrents of xenophobia and racism, the realities of low-income living in Los Angeles that feed right into the dreams of literary life in New York. Pop culture moments are both specific to Iranian Americans and universal: watching “Basic Instinct” with your mother and being told to cover your eyes, or desperately seeking Iranian-adjacency so badly you decide to get obsessed with System of a Down (“their lead singer is the only dude in rock who looks anything like us”). Khabushani’s tapestry merges Kmart, KFC, Toyota Corollas, McDonald’s, the Los Angeles River and Thrifty’s ice cream with the very Iranian world of lavashak (fruit roll-ups), torshi (pickles), Googoosh (pop icon), amoos (uncles), hajjis and the cabdrivers who shake their heads at javooni (youth).

“Quiet” has a very different definition in this book — it possesses a danger, a stealth function, an aching sadness. “I want Maman to know she doesn’t have to be quiet anymore, that it’d be better. That way I’d get to know who she actually is. She’d get to know me, too. But she repeats it again, how for her being quiet has worked, even at the hospital, nobody bothers her because she keeps to herself.” It’s hard to crave recognition when for decades your people have been a fixture on the news — and only really bad news. Quiet is a better strategy, even if the price is losing your voice.

I also grew up in L.A.’s wasteland suburbs — in those same apartments, with similar family problems, and shades of the same struggles with sexuality and coming of age in a country that seemed to hate every aspect of my identity: poor, queer, brown, artist. I remember it all exactly like K does. Khabushani describes the longing to be American, the othering of oneself to fit in, the devastation of constant near misses of acceptance as central features of our life, and they are: So much of an Iranian American’s journey of self-discovery in K’s and my lifetime is the miracle of self-love floating up and over endless riptides of self-hate.

Throughout my own young adulthood, I looked to literature for kinship. When Justin Torres’s “We the Animals” debuted 12 years ago, I read it in one sitting and realized I had found my first contemporary favorite book after decades of cherishing only dead authors. In trying to describe it to an Iranian friend, I immediately told her I wished we had an Iranian “We the Animals.” Torres wrote about three brothers who were a different brown — Puerto Rican — but I felt they could have been us.

With Khabushani’s debut, we now have this. A book written for us, I can hear so many people of so many different demographics say — we Iranian Americans whom you don’t often hear about, who don’t own G-wagons or sport Rolexes, or play supermodel minority to get your attention. But Khabushani’s priorities extend beyond the material world; the great mid-20th-century Persian poet Forough Farrokhzad is the guardian angel of these pages, supplying not just the novel’s title but the epigraph: “I will greet the sun again, / the stream that once flowed in me … / I will come, I will come, I will come / and the entrance will be filled with love.”

Farrokhzad’s work even makes its way into the plot. As Iran’s eternal bard of liberation and confession, she’s a perfect divine guide, one whose poems have been praised by the great poet and scholar Alicia Ostriker for their “shock of purity.” As Ostriker puts it, “The purity is that of relentless intensity.” Reading “I Will Great the Sun Again,” you are not a voyeur — you are an accomplice, a keeper of secrets, a friend on this journey of relentless intensity. We have so much to survive; we have to survive. As Khaleh, K’s aunt, says at one point: “That’s the way we are. No matter how much they take from us … we find a way to enjoy.” When K’s brother is confused by what she means — “Enjoy what?” — he gets the only answer you can give: “Zendegi, Khaleh emphasizes, turning to face us. We still have this life to enjoy, she says, wouldn’t you agree?”

Porochista Khakpour is the author of four critically acclaimed books: the novels “Sons and Other Flammable Objects” and “The Last Illusion,” the memoir “Sick,” and the essay collection “Brown Album.” Her next novel, “Tehrangeles,” will be published by Pantheon in June.

I Will Greet the Sun Again

By Khashayar J. Khabushani