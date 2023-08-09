Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

What if you had the opportunity to gather every member of your family and every person who ever meant something to you for one last party before you say goodbye forever — a chance to have final conversations, pay respects and receive some in return, without the requisite grief of a looming funeral?

After watching such a ritual unfold in a documentary, Flor, one of the preternaturally gifted Dominican Marte sisters in Elizabeth Acevedo’s enchanting novel, “Family Lore,” decides to plan her own living wake. She reserves an event hall on the Bronx’s Grand Concourse, planning the buffet, order of show and DJ set, and the decor, and even buying a dress for her daughter, Ona, to wear for the occasion just six weeks away, all while inciting a family panic.

Flor’s divine talent is predicting a person’s death down to the hour, after all. Has she had a vision of her own impending demise?

Ona, an anthropologist and professor, takes on her family’s story as a research subject, assembling each member’s story in alternating chapters. “My family comes from magic,” Ona explains, “and it’s something I’ve known for so long that sometimes I forget not everyone has an innate characteristic that marks them different, that speaks to them like a second conscience.” Ona’s Tía Pastora is a reader of truths; Tía Camila is an herbalist and healer; and even the seemingly guileless Tía Matilde is blessed with a superhuman capacity for kindness. Ona’s unique Marte birthright is a “magical alpha vagina.”

In true diasporic fashion, the present narrative is frequently interrupted by nostalgia and melancholy tied to the motherland, knots of memories of Santo Domingo, as-yet-untold stories of life in the countryside with Mamá Silva, the Marte family matriarch for whom “love was the twin of fear,” and of the sisters’ blighted youthful love affairs. These departures offer insight into the hopeful girls they were back on the island compared with the world-weary women they’ve become as wives and mothers in New York.

Ona offers transcripts of interviews she’s conducted with her aunts and Yadi, Pastora’s daughter, that read as gentle confessions. In one transcript, Flor tells Ona, “I have known death since before I was born but I had not truly known life until I gave it to you.” But Flor, who once dreamed of becoming a nun, is also holding tight to a passionate secret — “an ugly-tinged affection” for which “she comforted herself that the long fingers of the church and divine life would untangle the feelings one day.”

Amid her terror over possibly losing her mother (why else would she plan her own wake?), Ona longs to have a baby with her artist partner, Jeremiah, which creates occasional fissures in their otherwise tender bond. Meanwhile, prima Yadi, a chef tasked with catering Flor’s pre-death party, is revisited by her childhood love, Ant, freshly released from a long stint in prison. Ona, promiscuous with advice for others, especially her younger cousin, is both excavator and archivist of family gossip, though she’s only beginning to put the pieces of her own existence together.

Acevedo, a National Book Award winner in Young People’s Literature for her novel “The Poet X” and an acclaimed spoken-word poet, here strikes a rousing prose blend of bluntness, lyricism, slang, pop culture references, and the interlingual expansiveness fluidly employed by first- and second-generation immigrants. With grace and compassion, “Family Lore” glides through the sometimes riotous or hard-won love of immigrant families, their unquestioned sacrifices, and what is silenced between siblings, mothers and daughters. Flor’s isolation within her clan becomes more apparent with each chapter: “She felt like a living ghost, slightly untethered from the everyday minutiae that seemed to make life both beautiful and unbearable.” While Ona ponders life without her mother to guide her — “How do you learn to live with what will not be?” — the novel shows how our missing parts also make us whole.

Some readers may note that three of the Marte daughters were born in the 1950s during the 30-year dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo, yet there is no specific reference to his tyranny, his notorious preying on campo girls or the measures families took to protect them. Similarly, men are relegated to the periphery of the Marte women, including their father and rarely mentioned only brother, Samuel, possessor of no special gifts. But others will discover the power of these omissions, delighting in a novel where women rule front and center, navigating their pleasure and desires beyond the borderlands of male dominion, mostly without shame and often with spectacular abandon.

This is a proudly women-led lineage where stories are always beginning and rarely ending, transmuted by their progeny despite the intended closure of a living wake, where one life quite literally bleeds into another. Flor’s celebration breaks open a dam of truth, emboldening her beloveds to change their lives for the better. Ultimately, this may be the Marte family’s most treasured inheritance.

Patricia Engel is the author of the novels “Infinite Country,” “The Veins of the Ocean,” “It’s Not Love, It’s Just Paris” and “Vida,” and the story collection “The Faraway World.”

Family Lore

By Elizabeth Acevedo