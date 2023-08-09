Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Share Comment on this story Comment

Fiction 1 TRUST (Riverhead, $17). By Hernan Diaz. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, an excessively wealth family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth.

2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Penguin, $18). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

3 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

4 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

5 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

6 TOO LATE (Grand Central, $18.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman tries to extract herself from a relationship with her boyfriend, a drug trafficker who is dangerously obsessed with her.

7 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant step-daughter discover shocking secrets.

8 BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.

9 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love.

10 THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT (Vintage, $17). By Maggie O’Farrell. A young Lucrezia de’ Medici fears her husband wants to murder her.

Nonfiction

1 AMERICAN PROMETHEUS (Vintage, $25). By Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

2 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vintage, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rockstar chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $20). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

5 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

6 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

7 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. Essays from the bestselling author detail his experiences with the pandemic.

8 SOLITO (Hogarth, $18). By Javier Zamora. A poet who fled El Salvador when he was 9 tells the story of his migration to the United States.

9 FOUR THOUSAND WEEKS (Picador, $18). By Oliver Burkeman. A reassessment of the importance of productivity and insights about how to create a meaningful life.

10 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Dr. Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug. 6. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)