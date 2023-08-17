Book World

5 late-summer mysteries

Foul play abounds in these page-turners

By
August 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Summer isn’t always carefree. In these five mysteries, even typical holiday destinations can be the setting for foul play.

‘How Can I Help You,’ by Laura Sims

Middle-aged Margo seems born to the job of clerk at a small-town public library as she cheerfully checks out books, keeps the circulation desk tidy and provides a sympathetic ear to lonely patrons. No one would guess that everything from Margo’s name to her invented history is designed to hide her former life as a nurse whose record of premature deaths has police searching for her. When Patricia, a frustrated novelist, is hired as the reference librarian, she senses something menacing about Margo and begins to quietly investigate her colleague. Sims plumbs the depths of obsession and madness as she has each woman tell the story in alternating chapters, deftly building the tension until the explosive ending. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27)

‘The Block Party,’ by Jamie Day

As “The Block Party” opens, the annual Alton Road Memorial Day celebration in well-to-do Meadowbrook, Mass., is in full swing when suddenly the party noises are overpowered by the sounds of police sirens. Unknown to most of the partygoers, there’s been a murder — the first in Meadowbrook in 40 years. But who was murdered, and why? Day leads the reader backward in time through the past year as she slowly unveils the lies, secrets, obsessions and revenge fantasies of five families. Day’s debut mystery combines intense domestic drama with an ingeniously plotted whodunnit that will keep readers guessing until the very end. Day’s characters can feel stock at times, and her writing sometimes is a bit clichéd, but the narrative energy of “The Block Party” makes it a true page-turner. (St. Martin’s, $28)

‘The Puzzle of Blackstone Lodge,’ by Martin Edwards

Edwards is a familiar name to detective fiction fans who enjoy his expert editorship of the British Library Crime Classics series and award-winning nonfiction books about the mystery genre. But Edwards also is an accomplished crime fiction author. The third book in his series featuring heiress-turned-amateur-investigator Rachel Savernake is set in the 1930s and rife with Golden Age mystery elements. Savernake’s latest case begins when she’s asked by brash investigative journalist Nell Fagan to help solve the inexplicable disappearances — 400 years apart — of two men from the same locked gatehouse of Blackstone Lodge near a remote Yorkshire village. When Fagan suddenly disappears from the gatehouse, Savernake travels from her London home to begin an under-the-radar investigation and finds herself in the midst of a village murder spree. Suspects abound in the book’s wonderfully labyrinthine plot, and the brilliant Savernake is a fascinatingly enigmatic character. (Poisoned Pen, $16.99, paperback)

‘Dead Man’s Wake,’ by Paul Doiron

Maine game warden Mike Bowditch and his fiancée, Stacey Stevens, are celebrating their engagement at a scenic lake house when the jarring sound of a boat collision unexpectedly interrupts the festivities. Bowditch and Stevens, an EMT, head out to investigate, discovering a severed human arm floating just under the lake’s surface. Bowditch promptly calls in the state police and the warden dive team, who find the rest of the body and then, unbelievably, a second naked corpse. When conflicting lines of law enforcement authority complicate efforts to discover what happened, Bowditch becomes determined to figure it out himself — a quest that puts him and Stevens in grave danger. Doiron, a Maine native and former editor in chief of Down East magazine, uses his extensive knowledge of the state’s natural wonders to create a strong sense of place in this fast-paced mystery, the latest in a series featuring the emotionally complex Bowditch. (Minotaur, $29)

‘The Paris Mystery,’ by Kirsty Manning

After her marriage ends abruptly, Australian journalist Charlotte “Charlie” James decides to start anew by moving to Paris, where she becomes a correspondent for the Times of London. It’s the late 1930s and the City of Light overflows with a frenetic frivolity, sparked by a gathering sense that another major war may be on the way. James’s first assignment is to write a feature on the well-connected Lady Eleanor Ashworth, a wealthy English socialite living in Paris and known for her green hair, extravagant fetes and high fashion. But James’s successful efforts to ingratiate herself with Lady Ashworth thrust her into the midst of an even bigger scoop — a double murder. Manning grounds her diverting tale in history, loosely basing James on intrepid Australian reporter Louise “Louie” Mack, vividly describing the era’s couture fashion and reimagining the wildly decadent Circus Ball of 1939, which plays a key role in the book. (Vintage, $16.99, paperback)

Karen MacPherson is the former children’s and teen coordinator at the Takoma Park Maryland Library and a lifelong mystery fan.

