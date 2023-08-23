Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Share Comment on this story Comment

Fiction 1 TRUST (Riverhead, $17). By Hernan Diaz. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, an excessively wealth family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Penguin, $18). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

4 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

5 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

6 RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE (St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99). By Casey McQuiston. What starts as a diplomacy-inspired social media friendship between the U.S president’s son and the Prince of Wales develops into something more.

7 THE RABBIT HUTCH (Vintage, $17). By Tess Gunty. A week in the lives of the struggling residents of a rundown Indiana apartment building.

8 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant step-daughter discover shocking secrets.

9 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

10 BEACH READ (Berkley, $16). By Emily Henry. Two writers who are summer neighbors challenge each other to write novels in each other’s genres.

Nonfiction

1 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vintage, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

2 AMERICAN PROMETHEUS (Vintage, $25). By Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rockstar chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $20). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

5 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

6 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

7 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. Essays from the bestselling author detail his experiences with the pandemic.

8 SOLITO (Hogarth, $18). By Javier Zamora. A poet who fled El Salvador when he was 9 tells the story of his migration to the United States.

9 FOUR THOUSAND WEEKS (Picador, $18). By Oliver Burkeman. A reassessment of the importance of productivity and insights about how to create a meaningful life.

10 PRISONERS OF THE CASTLE (Crown, $18). By Ben Macintyre. World War II Allied prisoners of war plot multiple escapes from their Nazi captors.

