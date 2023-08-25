3 great novels to listen to at summer’s end

Grab your headphones for a suspense story, a compelling character study and a domestic drama

By
August 25, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. EDT

‘A Line in the Sand,’ by Kevin Powers

At the center of this suspenseful novel is Arman Bajalan, an Iraqi Kurd, who served as an interpreter in Iraq and witnessed the murder of his wife and child by American mercenaries. Now a refugee and a cleaner at a seaside motel in Virginia, Bajalan comes across a corpse on the beach. It’s the first sign that he has become the target of the ruthless military contractor responsible for his family’s death. This sets off a well-plotted, fast-moving tale of a lethal coverup and all-too-believable mischief on the part of players in America’s expanding private military sector. A tough veteran police detective; the festively named Catherine Wheel; a young reporter, Sally Ewell; and a handful of others become involved, some with perfidious designs. The book’s firm grip on the listener is further tightened by Christine Lakin’s superb narration, which nicely distinguishes between speakers and provides subtle hints of disposition and motive. Is that duplicity we pick up in the tone she gives a certain character? We’ll find out, but only if we survive the tension. (Little, Brown, Unabridged, 11 hours)

‘The Librarianist,’ by Patrick deWitt

Bob Comet, hero of deWitt’s fifth novel, is a retired librarian in his 70s, an emotionally muted guy who is more of a damp squib than an interplanetary dazzler. We visit his past: his doomed marriage, his betrayal by his only friend, and his running away at 11 and attaching himself to Ida and June, a pair of squabbling thespians traveling to a fantastical, “handsome, but hungry-looking” hotel. Back in the present, Bob comes upon a catatonic woman — later revealed to be not at all who she seems — and returns her to the senior center from whence she had strayed. Friendless most of his life, Bob now finds companionship in the menagerie of oddballs he meets there. Though shaded with melancholy, the novel is touched with enchantment, kind in its outlook and exceedingly droll in its attention to people’s little ways. Jim Meskimen narrates most of the book with low-key sobriety, as is the way of Bob, but enters into the spirit of other characters as they surface, giving, for instance, wonderful voices of highfalutin pomp to Ida and June. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 10 hours)

‘After the Funeral and Other Stories,’ by Tessa Hadley

Hadley, one of the greatest novelists and short-story writers at work today, gives us her fourth collection of stories. Some of these tales have appeared in the New Yorker, and a few are more vignettes than they are stories, but every one of them hits home. Richly detailed and economically presented, the stories lay out small events and circumstances in the lives of ordinary people, mostly women. Accumulating, the details flow together into chilly, unwelcome revelations of the past’s meaning or the reality of the present situation. In the title piece, after their father’s funeral, two little girls discover, over the years, that he and, in time, their mother and even the older girl have different, less-admirable characters than they had assumed. As in all but a couple of the stories, nothing is spelled out, but when it comes, understanding is as clear and cold as an icicle. Abigail Thaw delivers the stories beautifully, her manner and intonation picking up each character’s personality — snobbish, arrogant, beset upon or naive. Most impressive, she gets across the stories’ many ironies with an evenness of tone that makes them all the more devastating. (Random House Audio, Unabridged, 6½ hours)

Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.

