New work from Kate Doyle, Jamel Brinkley, Alexandra Chang and LaToya Watkins

August 28, 2023
"I Meant it Once" by Kate Doyle and "Witness" by Jamel Brinkley (Algonquin; Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
‘I Meant It Once,’ by Kate Doyle

Kate Doyle’s lively debut collection, “I Meant It Once” (Algonquin Books, $17.99), focuses on the trials of young professionals, creative types and lonely urbanites. Most of them are women, many are writers — and even those who wouldn’t call themselves “writers” strive to find just the right words to convey their hurt feelings.

To that end, the collection’s opening story is provocatively titled “That Is Shocking,” and it poses the question: If your boyfriend brought you homemade scones to break up with you, would you eat them? What if the scones were heart-shaped? The story begins with a lover’s betrayal and ends with the revelation that our wronged protagonist is no saint herself. Doyle’s characters want our approval and sympathy, but more often than not, they are at least partially to blame for their circumstances, which gives these clever stories their sting.

Several of these stories are linked, centered on the character of Helen, an eldest sister suffering from a lost friendship. (All of Doyle’s characters seem like they know each other or could plausibly have a friend in common.) “Moments Earlier” is a highlight, the collection’s most devastating entry. It takes a kaleidoscopic look at an accident and how it shapes the lives of three friends. The light, wry inverse of “Moments Earlier” is the very brief “At the Time.” A postmodern account of everything that did or didn’t happen at the end of a relationship, it wrings pathos from an unwieldy string of hypotheticals. Here, Doyle’s prose reads like Lydia Davis at her most arch and pensive.

‘Witness,’ by Jamel Brinkley

Jamel Brinkley published his first short-story collection, “A Lucky Man,” to great acclaim in 2019; it won the Ernest J. Gaines Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award. His follow-up collection, “Witness” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $27), looks at individuals anchored by their kin — not just parents, children, siblings and cousins, but longer trajectories of African American ancestry, too. Mostly figurative specters motivate these characters and make them who they are, but “Arrows” does feature a literal ghost. In that story, an adult son, tasked with selling the family home, says to his dead mother, “So you want me to sell a haunted house.” She answers: “Don’t act brand-new, my dear. It would be far from the first time. What old house isn’t haunted?”

Throughout the collection, set pieces of private homes — haunted houses and stonily silent dining tables — are juxtaposed with sites of public meaning-making: hip art galleries, museum parties, lightly political murals. The past is the stuff of performance and possession. In the highly affecting “Bystander,” a mother looks at her angry, anorexic daughter, whose eyes reflect the “weary impatience” of the girl’s great-grandmother, and she sees “an ancestor and an evolvement all at once.”

“Witness” manages to be tonally coherent without the stories ever bleeding into one another; each is separate and memorable in its own right. In the standout title story, the narrator, an unemployed academic, gains a front-row seat to his sister’s troubles: her mysterious medical trauma, her quickie marriage to a slow-witted DJ and her growing obsession with African American history. From fiction to travel writing and colonial histories, his sister “collected as much information as she could, as furiously as she could, about the lives and trials, real and imagined, of Black people everywhere. … Whatever else it was, this new habit was a way to resist being crushed by the altered circumstances of her life.”

The characters in this collection are all witnesses, hesitant but perceptive, observant sometimes to the point of paralysis. By contrast, Brinkley’s prose is confident and dynamic, the details intensely rendered: in the aforementioned “Bystander”; in “The Let-Down,” about a young man’s sour flirtation with an older woman; and in “Blessed Deliverance,” a coming-of-age story about the opening of an animal shelter in the wake of gentrification.

‘Tomb Sweeping,’ by Alexandra Chang

Alexandra Chang follows her debut novel, “Days of Distraction” (2020), with “Tomb Sweeping” (Ecco, $18.99), a collection that spans nations (the United States, Korea, China), age and gender. She opens with “Unknown by Unknown,” the moody tale of a housesitter under the surveillance of a mysterious artist. “Here in the house, every moment contained meaning,” the narrator notes, an observation that grows even truer as the story progresses and the walls seem to creep closer. It is a weird, paranoid story, and it smartly sets up the unsettling tone that pervades the book.

The riveting “To Get Rich Is Glorious” follows FuFu, a dutiful daughter, wife and mother in Shanghai who comes alive as a gambler and a gangster. The story is playful and sinister, broken up into flash fictions with titles like “The Longer the Night Lasts, the More Dreams We’ll Have.” “To Get Rich” is shot through with seductive descriptions of a mah-jongg den (“The apartment vibrates with women’s voices. Pink and red nails tap rhythmically against clean white tabletops. It smells of shampoo, perfume, salty snacks, and warmth”) and of the luxury items that FuFu buys with her own money. The story caps off with a chilling final scene titled “Better a Diamond With a Flaw Than a Pebble Without.”

A worthy companion to “To Get Rich” is “She Will Be a Swimmer.” “Swimmer” is set stateside, but both of these stories examine the dream of wealth and success, as characters wrestle with conflicting desires of connection and independence. Other high points in Chang’s impressive range include “Cure for Life” and “Phenotype,” complex stories from the perspective of naive or willfully oblivious narrators.

‘Holler, Child,’ by LaToya Watkins

LaToya Watkins’s story “Cutting Horse” exemplifies many themes that run through her collection “Holler, Child” (Tiny Reparations Books, $28): the fragile bonds between husbands and wives, and parents and children; the way found or rescued animals reflect our humanity back to us; how the tone and movement of mass media and the police state can rob Black people of that same humanity. In “Cutting Horse,” two characters watch their marriage crumble in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, as a husband recoils from his wife’s respect for law enforcement, her blame of its victims and her relentless aspiration toward Whiteness.

Above all, “Holler, Child” is an engrossing showcase of ordinary people struggling to get by, carefully and compactly drawn. In “The Mother,” a self-described “junkie whore” must publicly answer for her cult-leader son’s crimes. In the title story, a woman keeps the circumstances of her son’s conception a secret, only to have her act of mercy repaid in more suffering: “He deserved to come from love, so I told him he did.” These twin tales of sexual violence and maternal birthrights are heavy, no question, but Watkins’s spare, evocative prose turns painful subject matter into thoughtful, transcendent art.

Watkins ends “Holler, Child” on a note of hope and love with “Time After,” a meditation on forgiveness that follows two older women on a hunt for their missing brother. “He should’ve always had a home in us,” one tells the other, as they reflect on their troubled childhoods, their relationships to the church and their tenuous bonds with each other. “Time After” is an uplifting, satisfying conclusion to an unforgettable collection.

Annie Berke is the film editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books. She lives in Maryland.

