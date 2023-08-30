Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Share Comment on this story Comment

Fiction 1 TOM LAKE (Harper, $30). By Ann Patchett. Over the course of a summer, a woman tells her three daughters the story of her affair, at 19, with an actor on the cusp of stardom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

3 THE HEAVEN AND EARTH GROCERY STORE (Riverhead, $28). By James McBride. In a ramshackle Pennsylvania neighborhood during the 1920s and ’30s, Jewish and African American residents come together to hide an orphan from state officials.

4 FOURTH WING (Red Tower Books, $29.99). By Rebecca Yarros. A young woman competes to secure a spot at an elite war college for dragon riders.

5 THE COVENANT OF WATER (Grove, $32). By Abraham Verghese. Generations of a family from South India’s Malabar Coast all contend with the same affliction — at least one member of each generation dies by drowning.

6 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

7 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

8 HAPPY PLACE (Berkley, $27). By Emily Henry. At a friend group’s annual getaway, one couple hides the fact that they have split.

9 YELLOWFACE (William Morrow, $30). By R. F. Kuang. An author who stole a competitor’s work must decide how far she will go to protect the secret behind her success.

10 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $29.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 OUTLIVE (Harmony, $32). By Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford. A physician offers alternate ways of looking at aging and longevity.

4 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

5 THE ART THIEF (Knopf, $28). By Michael Finkel. Over three hundred art objects were stolen by one man who kept them in a secret room.

6 SAFE AND SOUND (DK, $24.99). By Mercury Stardust. A guide to home repair for renters from an expert known on social media as the Trans Handy Ma’am.

7 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

8 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

9 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

10 WHAT AN OWL KNOWS (Penguin Press, $30). By Jennifer Ackerman. A scientific immersion into the world of owls and an exploration of their impact on human history.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug 27. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)