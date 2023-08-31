10 noteworthy books for September

In 1976, when Kindred was interviewing for a sports writing position at The Washington Post, executive editor Ben Bradlee asked what he thought of George Allen, the controversial head coach of Washington’s football team. “I think he’s Nixon with a whistle,” Kindred said. Bradlee laughed, and Kindred got the job. Such insider anecdotes pepper this engaging memoir, offering insight into his coverage of such luminaries as Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. After retiring to his hometown near Morton, Ill., Kindred found himself writing game summaries for the local high school girls’ winning basketball team he dubbed “the Golden State Warriors with ponytails.” As he and his wife faced health struggles, the team became a lifeline, providing stability and a supportive community that embraced him, which, as any player, coach or parent knows, encapsulates sports at its best. (PublicAffairs, Sept. 12)