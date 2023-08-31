10 noteworthy books for September

Yara Murad has built the life she thinks she wants — a husband and two children, a job teaching art to college students and a house in a North Carolina suburb, far from the Palestinian-born mother who made her Brooklyn childhood so turbulent. Yet she still can’t shake the feeling that something is off, and when she responds to an indignity at work by calling out a colleague’s racism, thereby threatening her job security, her mother’s belief in a family curse echoes in her mind. Rattled, and worrying that she may be repeating generational mistakes, Yara uses therapy to delve into her past trauma, learning how to reclaim a measure of power. Rum’s sensitive portrayal of Yara’s inner monologue paints a clear picture of the traditional gendered expectations that are placed on many modern Palestinian American women, and the ways an unsettled past can affect the present. (Harper, Sept. 5)