29 books to read this fall

A guide to publishing’s busiest season, including Michael Lewis on Sam Bankman-Fried, a new novel from Jesmyn Ward and Barbra Streisand’s memoir

By
September 1, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Books worth reading are published year-round, but there’s still something special about the fall, when the crop is always especially bounteous. Here’s a guide to just some of the books that will have our attention from now to the end of the year.

FICTION

‘A House for Alice’

By Diana Evans (Sept. 12)

The fourth novel by British writer Evans begins on the horrific night in 2017 when London’s Grenfell Tower burned, killing more than 70 people. Against that big social backdrop, Evans’s book follows the intimate story of one family: three daughters and their recently widowed mother, Alice, who plans to move back to Nigeria, her homeland.

‘Devil Makes Three’

By Ben Fountain (Sept. 26)

Fountain’s second novel — following “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” (2012) — is about an American expat in Haiti who becomes embroiled in risky schemes after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide is overthrown and forced into exile (for the first of two times).

‘The Unsettled’

By Ayana Mathis (Sept. 26)

Mathis made a splash in 2012 with her best-selling debut, “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie,” which was selected for Oprah Winfrey’s book club. She returns with this story of Ava, a single mother struggling in Philadelphia, whose story is interwoven with that of her own mother fighting to save her community in small-town Alabama.

‘The Iliad’

By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson (Sept. 26)

Filing this under fiction because we don’t have a separate label for The Very Foundations of Civilization. Wilson’s translation of “The Odyssey” was one of the major publishing events of 2017, and this one already has readers talking about the finer subtleties of ancient Greek again.

‘The MANIAC’

By Benjamin Labatut (Oct. 3)

Labatut’s previous book, “When We Cease to Understand the World,” was an unlikely hit in 2021. Like that book, this one plays loose with the line between fact and fiction. It mostly revolves around the life and thought of the mathematician John von Neumann, whose genius played a key role in the computing revolution and the development of the atomic bomb. The book culminates in very timely scenes about the power and potential hazards of artificial intelligence.

‘The Premonition’

By Banana Yoshimoto, translated by Asa Yoneda (Oct. 10)

Yoshimoto’s novel “Kitchen,” published in the United States in 1993, introduced her to American audiences. “The Premonition,” a slender novel about a young woman who moves in with her very eccentric aunt, was a bestseller when it was published in Japan in 1988 — the same year “Kitchen” was published there. Now this work is finally translated into English.

‘Tremor’

By Teju Cole (Oct. 17)

It’s been 12 years since Cole quickly established his reputation with “Open City,” a searching and elegantly written debut novel. He’s since written essays on photography and other subjects, and released a novel that was published earlier in Nigeria. “Tremor” follows the life of a West African photography professor in New England.

‘Let Us Descend’

By Jesmyn Ward (Oct. 24)

Ward, two-time winner of the National Book Award, is back with the story of Annis, an enslaved young woman in the years before the Civil War. She is forced to travel from North Carolina to Louisiana, and along the harrowing way she is fortified by accompanying spirit guides.

‘The Vulnerables’

By Sigrid Nunez (Nov. 7)

Nunez’s ninth novel is her third in a row — starting with a Great Dane in the National Book Award-winning “The Friend” — to have a supporting role (and a spot on the cover design) for an animal, this time a parrot. But what’s more prominently consistent across the books is their searching tone about the biggest of life’s questions, examined through deceptively modest plots.

‘Same Bed Different Dreams’

By Ed Park (Nov. 7)

Fifteen years ago, Park published “Personal Days,” a wry debut novel about office life. This more formally ambitious second novel is a wild, often speculative trip through 100 years of Korean history. It wonders, among many other things, what would happen if the Korean Provisional Government — a group formed in exile in 1919 — were still around.

‘The New Naturals’

By Gabriel Bump (Nov. 14)

Bump follows his debut novel, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” with this story of two young Black academics who attempt to found a utopia in western Massachusetts. Their plans are told alongside the stories of several characters making their way to live with the group.

CURRENT EVENTS & HISTORY

‘American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15’

By Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson (Sept. 26)

This biography of a weapon, written by two Wall Street Journal reporters, traces the AR-15 from its invention in the 1950s as a lightweight tool of war to its current ubiquity as the gun of choice for many of the country’s mass shooters.

‘The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty’

By Michael Wolff (Sept. 26)

The iconoclastic journalist Wolff, who wrote three best-selling books about the Trump White House, starting with “Fire and Fury,” goes behind the scenes of Fox News. He also offers a prediction. “I have been telling the story of the great power of Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for many years,” he said in a recent statement. “This power is now reaching a natural end.”

‘Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon’

By Michael Lewis (Oct. 3)

Lewis’s latest is about Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the cryptocurrency firm FTX, which spectacularly exploded after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on charges of defrauding investors. Lewis told the New York Times earlier this year, about his subject’s upcoming trial: “I think I can tell a story that’s a better story than either side, that includes all the facts and will put the reader in a position of being the juror.”

‘Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post’

By Martin Baron (Oct. 3)

The former executive editor of The Post recounts taking over at the paper in 2013, just a few months before it was bought by Jeff Bezos; steering its coverage through the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump; and running a newsroom in the midst of great changes in society and the media.

‘Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet’

By Taylor Lorenz (Oct. 3)

Lorenz, a columnist for The Post who covers technology and online culture, here investigates the profound effects online influencers have had on our social and economic lives.

‘The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts: The True Story of The Bondwoman’s Narrative’

By Gregg Hecimovich (Oct. 17)

The Bondwoman’s Narrative,” written in the 1850s, was published in 2002, believed to be the first novel by a Black woman. A decade later, English professor Hecimovich claimed to have confirmed the author’s identity. And now another decade on, he is publishing this full account of his research and of Crafts’s life, a major moment in one of the more compelling literary discoveries of this century.

‘Judgment at Tokyo: World War II on Trial and the Making of Modern Asia’

By Gary J. Bass (Oct. 17)

“Nuremberg” is ready shorthand for the complex issues of postwar justice. “Tokyo” less so, and in this deeply researched account, Bass turns our focus to the negotiations in Japan after World War II. A sweeping two-year drama in and of itself, the trial also created conditions that continue to reverberate throughout Asia.

‘Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World’

By Mary Beard (Oct. 24)

Few are those who become famous writing about ancient history, but Mary Beard is one of them. Her new book, following the best-selling “SPQR,” a history of ancient Rome, is more specifically about Roman rulers over the course of nearly 300 years, from Julius Caesar to Alexander Severus.

‘Fierce Ambition: The Life and Legend of War Correspondent Maggie Higgins’

By Jennet Conant (Oct. 31)

A biography of the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for foreign correspondence, for reporting she did during the Korean War.

‘To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul’

By Tracy K. Smith (Nov. 7)

Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, is an equally acclaimed writer of prose (her memoir “Ordinary Light” was a finalist for the National Book Award). In her new book, she investigates the specifics of her family’s history and her spiritual practice as a bulwark against national divisions. “When I was young and both my parents were still alive, our vocabulary for the soul originated with them,” she writes. “Older now, with aches and burdens of my own, I return again to the soul with a new determination.”

‘UFO: The Inside Story of the U.S. Government’s Search for Alien Life Here — and Out There’

By Garrett M. Graff (Nov. 14)

Graff’s previous book, “Watergate: A New History,” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. He now publishes a timely account of our efforts to figure out if we’re alone out here (and there).

MEMOIRS & BIOGRAPHY

‘Madonna: A Rebel Life’

By Mary Gabriel (Oct. 10)

The Material Girl was recently in the news for turning 65, and for having to twice delay her planned summer tour after suffering a bacterial infection in June. Gabriel follows “Ninth Street Women,” an acclaimed group biography of Lee Krasner, Helen Frankenthaler and other postwar artists, with this 800-plus-page life of the famously protean pop icon.

‘A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, a History, a Memorial’

By Viet Thanh Nguyen (Oct. 3)

Having become a prizewinning, best-selling novelist with “The Sympathizer” and its sequel, “The Committed,” Nguyen turns to the urgently written story of his own life. He and his family came to the United States as refugees from Vietnam when he was 4. He writes about his turbulent childhood, wrestling with his dual identity, rediscovering family in his home country and the effects of American life.

‘How to Say Babylon’

By Safiya Sinclair (Oct. 3)

In her buzzed-about debut memoir, the poet Sinclair writes about her Jamaican upbringing and her extremely strict Rastafarian father, who wanted to keep her protected from “Babylon,” or the corrupt Western world. Sinclair reckons with her home, her home country, and what it meant to discover poetry and eventually move to America.

‘Lou Reed: The King of New York’

By Will Hermes (Oct. 3)

Hermes, a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, is the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire,” which recalled the New York music scene from 1973 to 1977. Now he zeroes in on one of that scene’s most iconic figures in this full-dress biography.

‘Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant’

By Curtis Chin (Oct. 17)

The table of contents in Chin’s memoir takes the form of a menu (“Note to Diners,” “Appetizers and Soups,” etc.). Growing up above (and in) his family’s restaurant in 1980s Detroit, he learned about the first generations of his family who had emigrated from China to the United States, the diversity of his city and his own identity as a gay Asian American.

‘Tupac Shakur: The Authorized Biography’

By Staci Robinson (Oct. 24)

Robinson, a screenwriter and author who knew Tupac Shakur growing up, was approved by the rapper’s family to write this biography. She had access to his letters, notebooks and unpublished lyrics. In addition to its subject’s life and work, the story covers the 1960s, when Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur, was involved in the civil rights movement.

‘My Name is Barbra’

By Barbra Streisand (Nov. 7)

The long-awaited memoir by the Brooklyn-born star of stage, screen, recording studio and planet Earth.

In addition to Ms. Streisand’s contribution, the Celebrity Memoir Industrial Complex continues apace this fall, with new books by Henry Winkler, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Patrick Stewart, Julia Fox, John Stamos, and “Saturday Night Live” alums Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson. And don’t forget the always crowded musician wing of that library, with books coming soon by Bernie Taupin, Sly Stone, Mary J. Blige, Melissa Etheridge, Geddy Lee and Dolly Parton.

