29 books to read this fall

By Barbra Streisand (Nov. 7)
The long-awaited memoir by the Brooklyn-born star of stage, screen, recording studio and planet Earth.
In addition to Ms. Streisand’s contribution, the Celebrity Memoir Industrial Complex continues apace this fall, with new books by Henry Winkler, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Patrick Stewart, Julia Fox, John Stamos, and “Saturday Night Live” alums Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson. And don’t forget the always crowded musician wing of that library, with books coming soon by Bernie Taupin, Sly Stone, Mary J. Blige, Melissa Etheridge, Geddy Lee and Dolly Parton.