21 books to read this summer

Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life

By Delia Ephron, Little, Brown and Company

Nonfiction | After the deaths of her husband and beloved sister, Nora, Delia Ephron’s life seemed to be turning around with a new romance. Then she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, the same illness that killed her sister. Ephron’s memoir honors the depths of fear, sickness and sorrow, but she also celebrates with humor and awe the great fortune of small thrills.

Review: Delia Ephron writes rom-coms. Then life threw her a serious plot twist.