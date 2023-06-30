How well do you remember bestsellers from summers past?
Take our quiz to find out how much you know about these blockbuster novels
Think you know your summer blockbusters? Settle into your beach chair and test your memory with this quiz on best-selling novels. If you don’t remember a thing, let these titles serve as inspiration for your next vacation read. For additional summer book recommendations, check out our roundups of new fiction, mysteries, escapist novels, historical fiction and more.
Question 1 of 12
How did Nicholas Young’s family acquire their wealth in Kevin Kwan’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians’?
Question 2 of 12
In ‘My Brilliant Friend’ by Elena Ferrante, what motivates the character Elena Greco to write about her childhood friend Lila?
Question 3 of 12
Which of these authors has not published a book with ‘summer’ in the title?
Question 4 of 12
‘The Nickel Boys’ by Colson Whitehead is inspired by real-life abuse that took place at what kind of institution?
Question 5 of 12
In what museum can you see ‘The Goldfinch,’ featured in ‘The Goldfinch’ by Donna Tartt?
Question 6 of 12
Where does Stella vacation in Terry McMillan’s ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’?
Question 7 of 12
Michael Crichton’s idea for ‘Jurassic Park’ was inspired by the work of what type of scientist?
Question 8 of 12
In ‘Cutting for Stone’ by Abraham Verghese, the term ‘cutting for stone’ is derived from what?
Question 9 of 12
Before writing ‘Jaws,’ Peter Benchley had a stint working professionally as what?
Question 10 of 12
Where do the crawdads literally sing in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens?
Question 11 of 12
Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ would never have been published were it not for what?
Question 12 of 12
Which artwork provides a crucial clue about the Holy Grail in Dan Brown’s ‘The Da Vinci Code’?
