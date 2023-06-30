Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

How well do you remember bestsellers from summers past? Take our quiz to find out how much you know about these blockbuster novels

Think you know your summer blockbusters? Settle into your beach chair and test your memory with this quiz on best-selling novels. If you don’t remember a thing, let these titles serve as inspiration for your next vacation read. For additional summer book recommendations, check out our roundups of new fiction, mysteries, escapist novels, historical fiction and more.

Question 1 of 12 How did Nicholas Young’s family acquire their wealth in Kevin Kwan’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians’? His father is a movie star. His family owns a fast-food chain. His family is royalty. None of the above.

Question 2 of 12 In ‘My Brilliant Friend’ by Elena Ferrante, what motivates the character Elena Greco to write about her childhood friend Lila? Her friend has died. Her friend has disappeared. Her friend has moved to the United States. Her friend has achieved fame.

Question 3 of 12 Which of these authors has not published a book with ‘summer’ in the title? Jennifer Weiner Emily Henry Elin Hilderbrand Kristin Hannah

Question 4 of 12 ‘The Nickel Boys’ by Colson Whitehead is inspired by real-life abuse that took place at what kind of institution? An orphanage A psychiatric hospital A prison A reform school

Question 5 of 12 In what museum can you see ‘The Goldfinch,’ featured in ‘The Goldfinch’ by Donna Tartt? The Louvre in Paris The National Gallery in London The Mauritshuis in The Hague None of the above; it is a fictional painting.

Question 6 of 12 Where does Stella vacation in Terry McMillan’s ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’? Puerto Rico Jamaica Nantucket Mykonos

Question 7 of 12 Michael Crichton’s idea for ‘Jurassic Park’ was inspired by the work of what type of scientist? A geneticist A chaos theorist An entomologist An archaeologist

Question 8 of 12 In ‘Cutting for Stone’ by Abraham Verghese, the term ‘cutting for stone’ is derived from what? The Hippocratic oath The Ten Commandments Ethiopia’s national anthem The guiding principles of Freemasonry

Question 9 of 12 Before writing ‘Jaws,’ Peter Benchley had a stint working professionally as what? A speechwriter A nurse A musician A lawyer

Question 10 of 12 Where do the crawdads literally sing in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens? In the marsh Underwater Out in the sun Nowhere — crawdads don’t sing.

Question 11 of 12 Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ would never have been published were it not for what? His wife rescuing the initial pages from the trash. A large publisher deciding to branch out into horror. His agent’s great elevator pitch of the story. The enthusiastic response he got while telling the story around a campfire.

Question 12 of 12 Which artwork provides a crucial clue about the Holy Grail in Dan Brown’s ‘The Da Vinci Code’? “Girl With a Pearl Earring” “The Starry Night” “Last Supper” “Vitruvian Man”

