We apply the Washington Post’s award-winning investigative lens and a deep understanding of our audience to create compelling multimedia stories—from concept to production to distribution.

Our Work

Influencing the influencers requires rich, immersive content with value and a point of view.

The story always comes first; it’s what our audience expects. We focus on the story you want to tell, then couple our investigative chops and immersive storytelling with next-gen tech to tell it—in the very best way for that story.

  • NI

    The Calling of an Engineer

    Docu-style video series

    The Calling of an Engineer

    NI-The Calling of an Engineer

    The Calling of an Engineer

    To illuminate the essential work engineers do to solve real human problems, we created an original video series profiling engineers in Berlin who are empowered to innovate on life-saving medical devices using NI technology. This series was filmed on location in Berlin and Denver, and produced remotely using small local crews.

  • Safeway

    Revolution in the Meat Aisle

    Rich-Media Narrative

    Revolution in the Meat Aisle

    Safeway-Revolution in the Meat Aisle

    Revolution in the Meat Aisle

    With more people spending time cooking at home in 2020, we wanted to inspire readers to think creatively about family meals. In the first of a multi-release campaign, we partnered with Safeway to produce an interactive article exploring the flavor and health benefits of plant-based foods.

  • Subaru Outback

    The Road to Creativity: Winter in Michigan

    Docu-style video series

    The Road to Creativity: Winter in Michigan

    Subaru Outback-The Road to Creativity: Winter in Michigan

    The Road to Creativity: Winter in Michigan

    We take audiences on an adventure with two creative chefs on a mission to source local ingredients in the middle of a Midwest winter. The custom video is the first in our “Road to Creativity” series to showcase the adventure potential of the 2020 Subaru Outback where professional auto cinematography augments the narrative.

  • Subaru Outback

    The Road to Creativity: An Eco-Artist Heads Home

    Docu-style video series

    The Road to Creativity: An Eco-Artist Heads Home

    Subaru Outback-The Road to Creativity: An Eco-Artist Heads Home

    The Road to Creativity: An Eco-Artist Heads Home

    An artist with a calling to inspire others to care for the environment takes us on the road as she collects and paints litter from beautiful natural surroundings. This is the second video in the “Road to Creativity” series showing how the Subaru Outback can help unleash creative potential, with auto cinematography to augment the narrative.

  • Government of Japan

    Innovating a More Inclusive Workforce

    Illustrated Article

    Innovating a More Inclusive Workforce

    Government of Japan-Innovating a More Inclusive Workforce

    Innovating a More Inclusive Workforce

    With a traditionally male-dominated work culture, women in Japan are working hard to overcome gender stereotypes. Using animated infographics and imagery, we spotlight women entrepreneurs using technology to lead the way for other women.

  • Optum

    Changing U.S. Health Care for Good

    Perspective

    Changing U.S. Health Care for Good

    Optum-Changing U.S. Health Care for Good

    Changing U.S. Health Care for Good

    What are the costs of a fragmented health care system? In the first of a multi-release campaign, we look at potential solutions to fix America’s healthcare system and how Optum is collaborating with others to drive system-wide transformation.

  • MGM

    Hanami at Home

    Augmented Reality

    Hanami at Home

    MGM-Hanami at Home

    Hanami at Home

    An immersive augmented reality experience showing cherry blossoms growing and blooming aims to get people excited about the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. and MGM National Harbor’s related festivities.

  • Purina

    Chasing the Promise of Zero-Waste Living

    Docu-style video series

    Chasing the Promise of Zero-Waste Living

    Purina-Chasing the Promise of Zero-Waste Living

    Chasing the Promise of Zero-Waste Living

    We follow a photographer and van lifer traveling with her two beloved dogs, on her quest to reduce her environmental footprint with the help of eco-conscious brands like Purina. This is the first video in the “Pet Connection” series and was shot following socially distanced filming protocols.

WP Creative Group is a platform that connects advertisers with The Washington Post audience. All content is developed and paid for by the advertiser. The Washington Post Newsroom is not involved in the creation of this content.

What We Do

Great stories, well told. They’re what The Washington Post audience demands. And what your brand needs.

We come loaded with a formidable blend of capabilities. Masterful storytelling. High-tech executions. And the experience to know what to use, and when—all in the service of creating the kind of content that gets read, shared and acted upon. Our formula is simple: Find the brand’s story, then tell it with exactly the blend of words, images and immersive activity it requires. We’ve learned that’s what it takes to get a Washington Post reader emotionally and intellectually engaged.

Recognition

We make work that wins awards.

We’re happy when our clients are happy, of course. The added glow of industry recognition is icing on the cake.

image

Defending Against A Cyberattack

Category Digital Marketing | Interactive Brand Experience

Sponsor Siemens

image

How Today's Generation Is Turning Homebuying On Its Head

Category Digital Marketing | Interactive Brand Experience

Sponsor National Association of Realtors

image

A Lifeline For Disadvantaged Communities

Category Video Production | Creativity | Editing

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Empathy By Design

Category Digital Marketing | Interactive Brand Experience

Sponsor Cleveland Clinic

image

Connected Commerce

Category Digital Marketing | Interactive Brand Experience

Sponsor AT&T Business

image

Responsible Growth Series

Category Corporate Social Responsibility, Silver Winner

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Women, The World’s Greatest Emerging Market

Category Website Element | Microsite

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Green Bonds

Category Website Element | Content Marketing | Infographic

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Responsible Growth Series

Category Digital Marketing & Communication Campaigns | Interactive Brand Experience

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Adulthood Redefined

Category Consumer Retail/Branded Content

Sponsor Prudential

image

Responsible Growth Series

Category Best Overall Campaign

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Defending Against A Cyberattack

Category Design | Web Interactive Capabilities

Sponsor Siemens

image

Taking Better Care

Category Web Video | Medical

Sponsor Dell

image

Taking Better Care

Category Writing | Web Content

Sponsor Dell

image

Cybersecure Your World

Category Insurance

Sponsor AIG

image

Growing Food For A Growing Planet

Category Outstanding Online Video

Sponsor Bayer

image

Truth to Power

Category Media & Entertainment Branded Content, Nominee

Sponsor Paramount

image

Growing Food For A Growing Planet

Category Products & Services Branded Content, Honoree

Sponsor Bayer

image

Workforce 2030

Category Technology & Telecommunications, Silver Winner

Sponsor Dell Technologies and Intel®

image

Responsible Growth Series

Category Digital Marketing & Communication Campaigns | Digital Branding and Marketing

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Empathy By Design

Category Website Element | Microsite | 360 Degree Experience

Sponsor Cleveland Clinic

image

Empathy By Design

Category Website Element | Microsite | Content Strategy

Sponsor Cleveland Clinic

image

Capturing the energy of the city
that always moves

Category Piece of Native Advertising Content

Sponsor Canon

image

How Today's Generation Is Turning Homebuying On Its Head

Category Best Use of Infographic

Sponsor National Association of Realtors

image

A Lifeline For Disadvantaged Communities

Category Editorial | Custom Content

Sponsor Bank of America

image

Truth to Power

Category Writing | Web Content

Sponsor Paramount

image

How Green Bonds Work

Category Digital Media | Infographic

Sponsor Bank of America

image

How Green Bonds Work

Category Design | Web Interactive Capabilities

Sponsor Bank of America

Who We Are

First and foremost, we are storytellers.

At the Washington Post, getting the story right—and read—is deeply rooted in our DNA. It’s hard-wired into our organization, and driven forward by a world-class leadership that brings the latest and greatest technology to support best-in-class news and analysis. We marry these journalistic chops with a story-first mentality and an experimental focus to make your brand objectives come true.

With engaging storytelling, we find the sweet spot where Washington Post readers’ interests overlap with your brand goals.

Brand
Goals

Engaging
Storytelling

Readers’
Interests

Our Partners

The world's best brands trust us to share their stories with the world.

Be inspired by the latest work from our studio.



