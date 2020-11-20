Rebuilding with a better connection

Montclair Brewery is one of those places where people go to meet their neighbors. Started in 2018 by Denise Ford Sawadogo and Leopold Sawadogo, a wife and husband team, the New Jersey-based microbrewery quickly become a popular spot in the community. Each night, people would pack in close to the bar to sip bespoke ales and just be together. Then the pandemic hit. Early public health guidelines forced the brewery to close its tasting room, which threatened to push the business to the brink of collapse. But Montclair Brewery adapted—first pivoting to a bottling operation and later, when shelter-in-place restrictions were relaxed, an outdoor beer garden. The business used digital technology to pull off these pivots. Today, Montclair Brewery is taking credit card orders in the new outdoor beer garden with 5G-enabled tablets on the AT&T network. (AT&T has the fastest nationwide 5G network—5G coverage analysis based on carrier’s public statements; see details.)

Stacey Marx - AT&T Business

Like Montclair Brewery, small businesses around the U.S. are facing unprecedented obstacles, and utilizing digital technology to help overcome them. We interviewed Stacey Marx, AT&T Business president - national business and channels, about this challenging moment for small business. The discussion touched on a range of topics, including how to manage social distancing guidelines and the benefits of wireless technologies for small businesses.