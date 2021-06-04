When Micah Gelman first arrived at The Washington Post in 2015, live video was not a key focus. Gelman had been brought on to oversee video—part of a broader effort to expand to become a robust digital publication accessible to readers around the country. Yet at the time, there wasn’t a defined vision for what it would mean for The Post to broadcast live events. That all changed a year later, after the news organization partnered with Univision to host a live Democratic primary debate, and after that, live election night coverage.

“We sat down after that and said, you know, this is a skillset we should build,” said Gelman, the director of editorial video and a senior editor at The Post. “This is a value we think we can provide our subscribers.”

Six years later, Gelman now oversees a team of about 65 video journalists across the country, many of whom are dedicated to producing live coverage of breaking news and major events. It’s the realization of a paradigm shift in how The Post engages and informs its readers—one inspired by an industry-wide evolution in journalism consumption. These days, the news cycle moves faster than ever before. And audiences are hungry for stories that are both visual and immediate. Live video delivers on both.