The potential of 5G-enabled reporting

It’s a newspaper article; but still, it’s like you’re there, in Northern California wine country. Through a screen, you see the landscape from above, a bird’s eye panorama of vast rows of vines. But the photo isn’t static. Scroll down and a new image appears—a crystal-clear shot of a bunch of ripe red grapes ready to be harvested.

Of course, this little cluster of grapes is just one narrative element that’s symbolic of a much larger story—one of resourcefulness and survival of small businesses in the famed Napa Valley wine region. Like so many other companies around the world, they’re grappling with the economic fallout caused by a global pandemic; the challenges have been compounded by the recent wildfires that further threaten their livelihood. The feature is part of The Washington Post’s Road to Recovery initiative, a new section dedicated to highlighting how small business owners around the country have been impacted by the covid-19 crisis. The Napa experience is notable, however, for the particular way it brought this narrative to life. Journalists blended traditional reporting with innovative drone mapping and high-resolution imagery to create an immersive experience.

“It’s consistent with a broader commitment by the newsroom to experiment with emerging, highly visual formats,” said Elite Truong, director of strategic initiatives at The Post, who oversaw the Napa release. “In general, audiences are really drawn to visual storytelling to gain information.”

News organizations across the country are learning this lesson. Now more than ever, journalists at The Washington Post are experimenting with immersive formats like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and panoramic photography to tell compelling stories in dynamic new ways. And they’re doing so with a crucial technology: 5G wireless.