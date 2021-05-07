The Empathy Issue
Girls on the Run has helped girls find paths to success for 25 years
This teen makes tiny bow ties for shelter dogs to help them look spiffy and get adopted
“Animals who wear them get adopted right away because people find them instantly charming,” said Lorri Caffrey, executive director of the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter in East Hanover, N.J.Read more
This 13-year-old opened a bakery. For every cupcake he sells, he gives one to the homeless.
“I always wanted to have a purpose for what I do,” said the teen baker. “It’s all about helping people — not just having a purpose for yourself, but thinking about, 'How does this touch other things?’ ”.Read more
His bike was stolen in Virginia. His response was to collect bikes to fix and give away to people in need.
He set a goal of fixing 100 bikes before the end of 2020. He surpassed that, repairing more than 140 bicycles — donating about 60 percent of them. He gives bikes to anyone who asks, but tries to support children and families who are struggling.Read more
National youth poet laureate finalists found confidence and friendship through words
We interviewed the finalists in this year’s National Youth Poet Laureate program to learn about how they became poets and what advice they have for kids who want to follow a similar path.Read more
A FedEx driver saw a boy play basketball with a rusty hoop. She went to a store and bought him a new one.
A homeless man found a wallet. After he returned it, a 12-year-old raised hundreds of dollars for him.