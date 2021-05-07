The Washington Post

The Empathy Issue

A selection of Washington Post articles curated by

Girls on the Run has helped girls find paths to success for 25 years

Goal-setting is as much a part of the program as running.
By Fred Bowen

top stories

This teen makes tiny bow ties for shelter dogs to help them look spiffy and get adopted
By Cathy Free

“Animals who wear them get adopted right away because people find them instantly charming,” said Lorri Caffrey, executive director of the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter in East Hanover, N.J.

Read more
This 13-year-old opened a bakery. For every cupcake he sells, he gives one to the homeless.
By Hannah Natanson

“I always wanted to have a purpose for what I do,” said the teen baker. “It’s all about helping people — not just having a purpose for yourself, but thinking about, 'How does this touch other things?’ ”.

Read more
His bike was stolen in Virginia. His response was to collect bikes to fix and give away to people in need.
By Kyle Melnick

He set a goal of fixing 100 bikes before the end of 2020. He surpassed that, repairing more than 140 bicycles — donating about 60 percent of them. He gives bikes to anyone who asks, but tries to support children and families who are struggling.

Read more
National youth poet laureate finalists found confidence and friendship through words
By Christina Barron

We interviewed the finalists in this year’s National Youth Poet Laureate program to learn about how they became poets and what advice they have for kids who want to follow a similar path.

Read more

trending

5 ways to teach our children empathy in these challenging times

By Richard Weissbourd

Young man with autism pens viral employment letter: ‘take a chance on me’

By Sydney Page

A Baltimore restaurant owner drove 6 hours to cook a favorite meal for a terminally ill customer

By Cathy Free

Behind the incredible display of rainbows in Washington on Sunday

By Matthew Cappucci

After a year at home, vaccinated seniors find joy in planning travel again

By Hannah Sampson

Our long pandemic hair is finally getting cut — and hair donation charities are overwhelmed

By Ashley Fetters

Don’t Miss

Some young women embraced their gray hair during the pandemic. They might not go back.

By Maura Judkis

‘Buy Nothing’ groups: A place to share goods, services — and gratitude

By Anying Guo

A pandemic tradition worth keeping: Walking together

By Galadriel Watson

A FedEx driver saw a boy play basketball with a rusty hoop. She went to a store and bought him a new one.

By Cathy Free

A Texas grocery store lost power and let people leave without paying. Shoppers paid it forward.

By Hannah Knowles

A cook at a frat house was like a mother to the members. Years later, they paid off her mortgage.

By Sydney Page

A high school student needed help with tuition, so an unlikely group stepped up: Prison inmates

By Kellie B. Gormly

A homeless man found a wallet. After he returned it, a 12-year-old raised hundreds of dollars for him.

By Sydney Page

This man has given away 500 free pizzas. He lowers them from his apartment window.

By Cathy Free

All the stories on this page were reported and written by The Washington Post.
They were selected for inclusion here by Barbie, which had no role in the content.