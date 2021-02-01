Seeing Is Believing

William Johnson and Erin Matson knew two things going into their recent home renovation project: They wanted to brighten up their basement, and they wanted to design the space in a way that reflected their love of Hawaii.

But they had no idea where to begin. Their interior designer came up with an idea to add a teal backsplash behind an espresso-slash-tiki bar—a nod to the tropics—but they hadn’t gone into the process “thinking about those sorts of elements,” said Johnson.

It wasn’t until the designer showed them her vision for the basement in a 3-D visual rendering that they were sold on the idea. "It helped us see [for example], ‘Maybe that blocks that space off more than we want.' Or, 'That's great, but maybe if we tweaked [it] this way...'" said Johnson.