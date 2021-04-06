Bridging the gap in health care

Even before the covid-19 crisis began, the health care industry had already started down a path towards digital transformation. Advancements like digitization of health records and telehealth have helped providers deliver better access to patients—particularly those from vulnerable demographic groups. These interventions have been particularly vital amid the pandemic. Take the efforts of Sky Lakes Medical Center, for instance. Sky Lakes is a not-for-profit teaching hospital serving more than 80,000 people in a rural, geographically isolated area of south-central Oregon and Northern California. In recent months, the hospital leveraged its digital infrastructure—and longstanding partnership with Cisco—to quickly rollout a vaccination program for its patients. Sky Lakes launched a Cisco Webex Contact Center to schedule patient vaccinations in less than 48 hours. And using the Stanley Healthcare and Cisco DNA Spaces integration, the hospital has been able to safely and continuously monitor the vaccines at the cold temperatures required.

“When Sky Lakes had to innovate very quickly during the pandemic testing and vaccination effort, we turned to our trusted relationship with Cisco,” said John Gaede, Director of Information Systems Sky Lakes Medical Center. “Our Cisco team pooled resources within Cisco and their partners to help us safely and quickly scale to help serve our community in its time of need.”

The Deutsche Bahn DB Medibus launched in Germany prior to the pandemic with a similar mission—to ensure that underserved communities have access to much-needed medical care by bringing doctors to patients. During the pandemic, the Medibus fleet has also been deployed to covid-19 hotspots to collect throat swabs and blood samples from more than 10,000 German citizens for critical antibody research.

Each bus in the fleet is equipped with collaboration tools such as Cisco Webex DX80 to provide real-time translation services and specialist referrals. The vehicles also have Cisco networking solutions with end-to-end integrated security to enable secure, reliable internet connectivity, which is especially important as the buses travel through rural areas.

The connectivity solutions that keep the Medibus running promise to transform how patients can receive medical care long after the covid-19 crisis has ended. “Whether it’s remote medical needs, responding to pandemics or the future of mobile public services, Deutsche Bahn will continue to be the bridge between German citizens and their ever-changing needs,” said Felix Thielmann, senior project manager for DB Medibus at Deutsche Bahn AG.

Both the Medibus and Sky Lakes Medical Center are powerful examples of an industry-wide trend: Now more than ever, digital technologies are helping health care leaders address longstanding access challenges and reorient service delivery to be more effective and inclusive.