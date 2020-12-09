The Washington Post
What if there was a place where work slowed down? A place where it’s possible to take a few moments—maybe even five—to breathe, reset and focus on the work that really matters.

The good news: Citrix has you covered. Just turn off your notifications (they’ll be there when you get back), turn up the volume and immerse yourself in sounds aimed at boosting productivity and focus while you work.

Collaborate 1

To encourage connection and a free flow of ideas

Collaborate 2

To encourage connection and a free flow of ideas

Focus 1

To tune out distracting digital noise and enhance productivity

Focus 2

To tune out distracting digital noise and enhance productivity

Renew 1

To find a mindful moment

Renew 2

To find a mindful moment

Solve 1

To improve cognitive function and help connect the dots

Solve 2

To improve cognitive function and help connect the dots

Climbing Tones

Shruti box

Organ Tones

Street with Birds

Ambient Beat

Tapping rhythm

Fast Marimba

Slow Marimba

Low Drone

Rain and Thunder

Flowing Water

High Pitch Drone

Steady Rain

Crystal Tones

Work is no longer an office.
It's a state of mind.

Emotional well-being is closely tied to sound. So when workdays are filled with the continuous distraction of notifications and digital noise, we can lose focus, confidence and productivity. It’s time for a change. “Burnout in the workplace is costly and unhealthy. That's why to be our best, we have to find moments of mindfulness,” says Amy Haworth, Chief of Staff, Office of the EVP Human Resources and Chief People Officer at Citrix. So let’s rethink workplace noise and explore how sound can empower a more mindful, human, way to work.

I want to...

Focus

The insistent sounds we get from too many apps, pings and notifications can hinder our focus, which not only increases stress but decreases productivity. In fact, work interruptions like this cost the average employee 6 hours a day.

Think about replacing that noise with sounds that encourage focus. Generally, these sounds tend to be more structured. A driving and predictable beat means our brains won’t be activated by guessing what the next sound or rhythm might be.

Speed also plays a part in reducing distraction. “You don’t want it to be too fast,” says Nate Martinez, a certified sound therapy practitioner based in Brooklyn, NY. “Higher beats per minute (BPM) with a higher frequency is an active listening experience—it’s like coffee.” That’s why drone instruments may be particularly helpful with focus. With less sonic activity, we can more easily hone in on the task at hand.

Renew

“To be at our best, we must find periods for recovery,” says Haworth. “Employees must be well to do well.”

Fostering well-being and mindfulness can decrease employee burnout and help the organization at large. According to research by Gallup, burned-out employees are almost three times as likely to actively be pursuing a new job and, on average, these employees have 13% lower confidence in their performance and are half as likely to be mindful of performance goals.

Organic sounds like crashing waves or pulsing rain can be particularly therapeutic and can offer a moment of recovery on a busy day, preventing that overwhelming feeling of burnout. Not only does imagining a non-digital space helps us to disconnect for a moment, the rhythm can be incredibly soothing—like being given a sonic brain massage. Drone instruments, like singing bowls, Indian shruti boxes or tuning forks also can inspire a state of deep listening, or “untethering.” It’s in this space that we can find a moment of calm or mindfulness in the day.

Solve

Studies show that sound can enhance cognitive performance and even boost IQ test results. The science is still a work in progress, but researchers believe that more melodic sounds can organize the firing or nerve cells to the right half of the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for perception and critical thinking. Nate Martinez, a certified sound therapy practitioner based in Brooklyn, NY, suggests a simple two or three note phrase could start to stimulate the brain and inspire creative thinking.

We can also be strategic about the setting of problem-solving. “Schedule meetings when employees are at their best,” says Haworth. “Offer one or two minutes of mindfulness before a meeting begins. Take a breath together, listen to far-away and then nearby sounds. The act of paying attention on purpose will allow employees to release what has happened and be ready for what’s to come.”

Collaborate

“There’s a lightness to collaboration,” says certified sound therapy practitioner Nate Martinez, who recommends something slightly melodic or airy when working creatively in a group. The beat should be slower when using sound in this scenario—a higher BPM will elevate your heart rate and rush any decision-making. (Fun fact: It’s why you hear slower music in a grocery store—so you don’t rush through). “You don’t want to speed through collaborating. You’re trying to actually engage and create a space where you can come to an understanding together.”

This is especially important as employees remain remote. “Employees are finding themselves experiencing higher levels of isolation,” says Haworth. “We need to find ways to create intentional connection.” Not only does this give employees a support system to curb burnout, it will encourage more positive and open collaboration when it comes to connecting on projects at work.

mindfullness tip

Stay in the moment

On average, people spend almost 47% of their day thinking about something other than what they’re doing. By “practicing” mindfulness, or simply reminding oneself to stay in the moment—like gently tugging on the leash of a dog who has wandered off a path—we can train our brains to remain focused.

Meditate

In a study conducted at University College London, participants who spent 10 minutes a day meditating saw decreased workday systolic blood pressure and reported an improvement in overall well-being.

Organize

Clutter can influence our cognition, affect our decision-making and have negative effects on our ability to focus. By taking a moment at the end of the day to organize our desks, we can get off to a refreshing, clean slate the next morning.

Solve while sleeping

Our brains are still highly perceptive while we sleep. When hitting a wall on a long project, return to it the next day. This rest from active decision-making allows our neurons to make new connections, which is why “sleeping on it” can sometimes reveal new solutions.

Breathe

Studies show there is a neurological link between mindful breathing and focus. Try this: Inhale on a slow count of four. Hold on a slow count of four. Exhale on a slow count of four. Hold for a slow count of four. Repeat.

Laugh

“Deep, full belly laughs. Find a funny movie, talk with a friend about the insanity of it all, tickly your child. Laughter connects us with other people and releases some really great brain chemicals.”

- Amy Haworth, mindfulness expert and chief people officer at Citrix

Start the day with yoga

One study by Duke University, showed that employees who participated in a company yoga program gained an average of 62 minutes of productivity per week.

Simplify workflows

“Well designed screen time can mean less screen time. Technologies like Citrix Workspace with Intelligence are decreasing ‘noise’ by streamlining the digital experience, removing the need to navigate multiple apps and keeping the flow of work consolidated in one place.”

- Amy Haworth, mindfulness expert and chief people officer at Citrix

Enhance collaboration

Staying mindful is important in group settings, too. In order for meetings to be productive and collaborative, everyone should be focused on the discussion. Encourage a “no phones” policy at brainstorms.

Practice gratitude

People who keep gratitude journals tend to be more optimistic, which can have a ripple effect on coworkers, friends and family.

Forgive yourself

“Give yourself permission to not be perfect. Instead, focus on what you’ve learned instead of what went wrong.”

- Amy Haworth, mindfulness expert and chief people officer at Citrix

Take a break

“Schedule time for yourself and honor it just as you would for time with another.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

Pivot your thinking

“Burnout is an outcome of the mindset that tomorrow is predictable. But we can lean into the unknown. We can open our minds to new ideas, curiosity and discovery.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

Encourage mindfulness

“Giving employees the space to reflect is when potential is unlocked.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

“Share stories of being mindful, noticing the present moment. Together, sharing these experiences help us learn together and feel close in spirit.”

- Izumi Kobayashi, head of human resources at Citrix Japan.

Start a meeting off right

“Offer a one or two minute mindfulness moment before a meeting begins. Take a breath together, listen to far-away and then nearby sounds. Take a drink and experience the flavor and the texture. The act of paying attention on purpose will allow employees to release what has happened and let go of what’s to come.”

- Amy Haworth, mindfulness expert and chief people officer at Citrix

Conduct a quick body scan

“Focus briefly on each part of your body from your feed to your head.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

Be strategic about output

“Practice managing energy rather than time. Do the hardest, most intensive work first; schedule meetings when you’re at your best; and hold space on the calendar for a break.”

- Amy Haworth, mindfulness expert and chief people officer at Citrix

Let go of judgement

“Meeting others non-judgmentally starts with meeting ourselves non-judgmentally.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

Get support

“Ask for help instead of thinking you have to do everything alone.”

- Izumi Kobayashi, head of human resources at Citrix Japan.

Rethink goals

“Are your employees laying bricks or are they building castles? Prioritize creating a shared purpose across your team.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

Be effective, not busy

“We must shift from the idea of productivity to the value of effectiveness, and then support employees to do the things that help them most—even if that means working less.”

- Amy Haworth, mindfulness expert and chief people officer at Citrix

Lighten the load

“Shorten the to-do list to drive deeper impact rather than more shallow accomplishments.”

- Emma Coll, organizational development specialist at Citrix.

Use the three Rs

“Recognize—watch for the warning signs of burnout. Reverse—Undo the damage by seeking support and managing stress. Resilience—build your resilience to stress by taking care of your physical and emotional health.”

- Monica Gonzalez, sustainability marketing associate at Citrix.