Explore mixes that help boost focus, feed collaboration, unlock problem-solving or offer some peace.
the desktop sanctuary
What if there was a place where work slowed down? A place where it’s possible to take a few moments—maybe even five—to breathe, reset and focus on the work that really matters.
The good news: Citrix has you covered. Just turn off your notifications (they’ll be there when you get back), turn up the volume and immerse yourself in sounds aimed at boosting productivity and focus while you work.
Collaborate 1
To encourage connection and a free flow of ideas
Collaborate 2
To encourage connection and a free flow of ideas
Focus 1
To tune out distracting digital noise and enhance productivity
Focus 2
To tune out distracting digital noise and enhance productivity
Renew 1
To find a mindful moment
Renew 2
To find a mindful moment
Solve 1
To improve cognitive function and help connect the dots
Solve 2
To improve cognitive function and help connect the dots
