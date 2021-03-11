Seize the Daylight
After a long winter, Daylight Savings Time is finally upon us. And yes, we may lose that precious hour of sleep—but optimism is a choice, and this year, we’re looking on the positive side of things.
An extra hour of daylight means an extra hour to do the things we love, get outside, plan for the future or spend time with friends and family. Not sure how to celebrate the newfound sunlight? Discover® and WP BrandStudio have partnered to help you maximize that time by creating your own itinerary from our favorite optimistic activities.
Dig out your warm weather clothes
20 MIN
Farewell itchy wool sweaters and hello t-shirts and tank tops. Time to put winter into storage and fill your closet with your spring wardrobe.
Donate to a good cause
1 MIN
Donate to a charity that’s close to your heart. Discover® allows their cardmembers to donate their cashback to a charitable cause. As an added bonus, Discover® makes an annual contribution to the organization that receives the most donations from cardmembers.3
Do two sun salutations
10 MIN
Not to be too literal, but extra daylight is a great cause for a few sun salutations. Roll out your yoga mat and work your way through two rounds, taking the time to breathe into each position (each salutation should take around five minutes, so take your time with the movements).
Dream up a new long-term savings goal
10 MIN
There are no limits to what you can achieve with smart planning and saving. Whether you’ve had your eye on a new car or are dreaming about early retirement, once you have a clear goal in mind, setting aside money each month will feel worth the squeeze.
Go for a drive with the windows down
40 MIN
Turn off your GPS, roll down the windows and explore. You might be surprised by what you find.
Go for a walk in nature
20 MIN
There’s no better way to enjoy extra sunlight than getting outside. Not only is walking a great way to exercise, being in nature has been proven to lower cortisol levels. (Bonus points for leaving your phone behind—you can ignore a few texts for 20 minutes!)
Make a batch of fresh lemonade
10 MIN
Nothing says sunshine and optimism like a glass of lemonade. For an even sweeter treat, roast the lemons before juicing them.
Make a cup of tea
5 MIN
Giving yourself a quiet moment with a cup of tea can be an act of self-care. Take advantage of the day and sit outside with hot Oolong, which is rich in antioxidants and can even lower cholesterol.
Make a spring cleaning plan
10 MIN
After a long winter, cleaning your house can be cathartic, albeit a little overwhelming. Make a list of rooms you want to tackle and use that additional hour each day to refresh your space.
Make dinner plans
5 MIN
There’s no better way to rack up your cash back with Discover® than ordering out and supporting local restaurants. Use your extra hour of sunlight to plan what delicious meal you will order tonight to celebrate Daylight Savings.
Meal prep
40 MIN
Not only are you taking advantage of the extra time today, you’re making more time for yourself tomorrow. Plan your menu, make a grocery list or pre-cook a few meals for later in the week.
Meditate
5 MIN
Even just five minutes of daily meditation offers a host of healthy benefits: lower blood pressure, reduced stress, and improved memory, to name a few. Find a quiet, sunny spot and clear your mind for the day ahead.
Open a window
1 MIN
Spring is here. Celebrate new beginnings by opening a window and letting fresh air circulate in your home.
Organize your inbox
30 MIN
It’s a part of spring cleaning, whether we like it or not. Since you have the extra time today, why not create a simple filing method for your cluttered email? You’ll thank yourself later.
Pick up a new hobby
45 MIN
Have you always wanted to learn to knit? Play the guitar? Learn Spanish? Make a plan and get started. There’s no time like the present, and you have an extra hour, after all.
Plan your next vacation
30 MIN
Extra daytime means extra time to daydream. Start a vision board for your ideal locations and adventures. Once it is safe to do so, you will have it all mapped out.
Play with your pets
20 MIN
We never need an excuse to spend time with our pets, but we’ll take one anyway.
Reward yourself-or someone you love
5 MIN
Take advantage of the cashback bonus you’ve earned this year! Discover® matches all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year as a cardmember1, so you can use the extra cash back to treat yourself or someone you love.
Check your FICO® Score
1 MIN
Take a moment to see where your FICO® Score stands. Not only is it a smart practice to keep an eye on things, but knowing your credit score can help you plan new financial goals. With Discover®, you can check your FICO® Score for free, even if you're not a card member.2
Set some small, attainable goals for the month
20 MIN
Big goals are important, but smaller goals will keep your motivation fed. Create a short list of things you’d like to achieve in the next 30 days—apply for a new credit card, build a new budget, add 100 steps per day to your step count or cook one new recipe each week.
Set up a bird feeder
10 MIN
Spark a little life in your backyard and set up a bird-feeder for spring. Not sure what birds live in your area? Hummingbirds are found almost everywhere in the U.S., and a little homemade sugar water (1 part sugar and 4 parts water) is all they need.
Smile
1 MIN
Smiling, even if you don’t feel like it, can lift your mood. Get your extra hour off to an optimistic start and make a point of putting on a happy face for 60 seconds. You’ll be surprised how well it works.
Spend time with your family
45 MIN
Work-life balance has become trickier in the last year. Set aside time to walk away from your computer screen and do something fun with your family, whether it's flying a kite in the yard or playing a favorite board game.
Start an herb garden
30 MIN
If you love the smell of fresh soil, you’re not the only one. Studies show that the fresh, mossy scent is tied to increased levels of serotonin (your happy hormone). Rosemary, parsley, oregano and mint are all great for beginner gardeners and always come in handy around dinnertime.
Stretch
5 MIN
When we’re glued to our screens, it’s hard to remember to take the time to stand and stretch sore or cramped muscles. Set aside five purposeful minutes to get outside and stretch in the sun—focusing on areas that get especially knotted up while sitting, like your lower back, shoulders and hamstrings.
Upload your photos
30 MIN
Set up a shared digital photo album for your family or friends. It creates a platform to document your memories together or share what you’re doing when you’re apart.
Watch a funny video
1 MIN
Find whatever tickles your funny bone—uncoordinated toddlers falling over, dogs snoring or your favorite comedy sketch.
Write a thank you note
5 MIN
Gratitude’s benefits are two-fold: not only does it improve your mental health and boost optimism, it will be a loving reminder to someone that you’re thinking of them.
Discover® can help reorganize your finances for a
brighter year.
