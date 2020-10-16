Saving tomorrow's cities

The planet is home to more than 13,000 densely populated urban centers—almost double what existed four decades ago. Until recently, that number was expected to grow exponentially. But when covid-19 began to spread across the globe, once bustling cities fell quiet as many sheltered in place or dispersed to more suburban areas to avoid the spread of disease.

While the devastating effects of this global health emergency cannot be understated, an interesting trend must be noted. During the months of March and April, as infections surged across the world, daily global emissions decreased by an unprecedented 17 percent. Now, as we move into a post-pandemic world and return to our economic hubs, we’re presented with a unique opportunity to learn from the past few months. Emissions are expected to rise again as we return to “business as usual,” but perhaps we can rethink urban life, building a cleaner and more resilient ecosystem for tomorrow.