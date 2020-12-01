When Mary Brewster’s children moved away from home, she saw it as an opportunity. While she missed her kids, her newfound free time allowed her to dive into her long-held dream of starting her own apparel line: American Flora. Mary, a former ballet dancer, has all the passion, vision and discipline someone would need to run a small business. She just isn’t sure how to get it all the way off the ground.

That’s where Nancy Collamer comes in. Nancy is a writer and coach for all things related to empty nesting. Over the course of three days, Nancy and Mary will devise a plan that will help American Flora grow. From drawing up a clear marketing strategy to planning out an online presence for the business, the two will figure out the best ways to help Mary make the most of her second act. Watch the video to see what happens.