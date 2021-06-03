The Washington Post

Episode 1: How to Buy Your First Home
When it comes to major financial decisions, purchasing a home might be the most major of all.

Pre-qualifications, mortgage insurance, closing costs – every step can feel daunting. In fact, two in five first-time homebuyers in a recent survey say they felt anxious throughout the entire process.

But with a little help from a few friendly faces, it doesn’t have to be. In this interactive video, we’ll learn how to establish a rough budget, how down payments work when you put down less than 20%, what banks are looking for in a mortgage application, and even a few things about the closing process as well.

Follow Gabbie as she journeys through the homebuying process with help from her best friend Sam, who is a real estate agent, and her banker John. Along the way, click to help Gabbie decide her path, from how much money she’s putting down to closing on her dream home.

Sources:
1. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: What is private mortgage insurance?
2. National Association of REALTORS® Research Group: 2020 Downpayment Expectations & Hurdles to Homeownership.
3. Nerdwallet: PMI Calculator.
4. Nerdwallet: Homeowners Insurance: What It Is and What It Covers.
5. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: What is a debt-to-income ratio? Why is the 43% debt-to-income ratio important?
6. The PEW Charitable Trusts: The Complex Story of American Debt
7. Investopedia: 12 Steps of a Real Estate Closing.
8. Nerdwallet: What to Expect from a Home Inspection.
9. Nerdwallet: How a Home Appraisal Works and How Much It Costs.
10. What are real estate closing costs and how much will you pay?
11. iProperty Management: Average Length of Homeownership.
Question 1
How big of a down payment does Gabbie want to make?
20% or more

Great! Gabbie won’t need private mortgage insurance, which is pretty rare. The median down payment for first time homebuyers is just 6%.2

10% - 19%

That’s above the 6% median down payment2 for first-time home buyers! But she’ll need PMI – typically costing between 0.5% and 1% of the loan.3

Less than 10%

That’s normal – the median down payment for first-time home buyers is 6%.2 She’ll need PMI, which costs between 0.5% and 1% of the loan.3

Question 2
How much debt does Gabbie have?
She’s debt-free

Great! That makes calculating Gabbie’s debt-to-income ratio pretty easy – it will simply be whatever her housing costs end up being!

She has some debt

That’s normal – so do 80% of all Americans.6 Her total debt
will be factored into the size of her mortgage, keeping overall DTI under 43%.5

Question 3
What question about the closing process does Gabbie have?
The inspection

A home inspection uncovers pre-existing issues with a home and its proper functioning. It typically costs between $300-500, and is paid for by the buyer.8

The appraisal

The home appraisal is a professional valuation of the home to determine whether the contract price is appropriate. The buyer pays for it – typically $300-500.9

Closing costs

Closing costs are all the fees that must be paid on top of the purchase price for the transaction to go through.10

